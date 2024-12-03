Unquestionably awesome Galaxy S24 Ultra is enjoying a historic discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
No one goes as all out on specs as Samsung, but this obsession with producing a no-comprise device has driven up the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price to $1,299.99. Of course, that hasn't stopped people from buying the phone, but if you want to have it for much less, Samsung is offering an insanely good discount on the device.
While the deal has no strings attached, you must follow a simple instruction to apply the discount. Just go to Samsung's website, select "No" when asked for a trade-in, and enjoy instant savings of $400.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is great for power users and casual users alike. It has the best combination of what makes a phone stand out, including a beautiful and bright 6.8-inch screen, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.
It boasts a quad-camera system, which puts it above other phones with less versatile camera arrays. It's also the only flagship phone to come with a stylus, making it indispensable for those fond of sketching and doodling.
To cut it short, if you want an exceptionally good phone that doesn't fall short in any area, the Galaxy S24 Ultra should be your next device. Since $400 is a very generous discount, we don't expect the deal to last a long time, so take advantage of it while you can.
Samsung has unleashed the biggest post-Cyber Monday surprise by discounting the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $400, sending the price hurtling to a new low of $899.99. This beats previous deals we have tracked and makes the device, which is already one of the best phones of 2024, even more irresistible.
Amazon has also marked the phone down by $368.
It also supports DeX, and while it would be a stretch to say that it can replace your computer, you'd be surprised to know that it can do many of the things your laptop can.
