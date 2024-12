Unquestionably awesome Galaxy S24 Ultra is enjoying a historic discount

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Amazon has also marked the phone down by $368.Theis great for power users and casual users alike. It has the best combination of what makes a phone stand out, including a beautiful and bright 6.8-inch screen, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.It boasts a quad-camera system, which puts it above other phones with less versatile camera arrays. It's also the only flagship phone to come with a stylus, making it indispensable for those fond of sketching and doodling.It also supports DeX, and while it would be a stretch to say that it can replace your computer, you'd be surprised to know that it can do many of the things your laptop can.To cut it short, if you want an exceptionally good phone that doesn't fall short in any area, theshould be your next device. Since $400 is a very generous discount, we don't expect the deal to last a long time, so take advantage of it while you can.