Unquestionably awesome Galaxy S24 Ultra is enjoying a historic discount

No one goes as all out on specs as Samsung, but this obsession with producing a no-comprise device has driven up the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price to $1,299.99. Of course, that hasn't stopped people from buying the phone, but if you want to have it for much less, Samsung is offering an insanely good discount on the device.

Samsung has unleashed the biggest post-Cyber Monday surprise by discounting the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $400, sending the price hurtling to a new low of $899.99. This beats previous deals we have tracked and makes the device, which is already one of the best phones of 2024, even more irresistible.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB

6.8-inch OLED 120Hz display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip | 200MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 50MP 5x cameras | S Pen | 5,000mAh battery | 45W charging
$400 off (31%)
$899 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

$368 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


While the deal has no strings attached, you must follow a simple instruction to apply the discount. Just go to Samsung's website, select "No" when asked for a trade-in, and enjoy instant savings of $400.

Amazon has also marked the phone down by $368.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is great for power users and casual users alike. It has the best combination of what makes a phone stand out, including a beautiful and bright 6.8-inch screen, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It boasts a quad-camera system, which puts it above other phones with less versatile camera arrays. It's also the only flagship phone to come with a stylus, making it indispensable for those fond of sketching and doodling.

It also supports DeX, and while it would be a stretch to say that it can replace your computer, you'd be surprised to know that it can do many of the things your laptop can.

To cut it short, if you want an exceptionally good phone that doesn't fall short in any area, the Galaxy S24 Ultra should be your next device. Since $400 is a very generous discount, we don't expect the deal to last a long time, so take advantage of it while you can.
Anam Hamid
