Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets a $150 discount on Amazon
If you can't afford to buy any of the new Galaxy S21 flagships, you might be able to get a brand new, unlocked Galaxy S10+ for a lot less than $850. Amazon now offers customers who purchase an unlocked Galaxy S10+ 128GB a $150 discount. There's just one caveat though: you must choose the Flamingo Pink model.
On a side note, if you'd rather go for a Galaxy S10 instead, you can get a $100 discount if you order the Prism Blue version. However, that will make it just $50 cheaper than the Galaxy S10+, so it might not be such a good deal as long as its bigger brother is on sale.