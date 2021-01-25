Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets a $150 discount on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 25, 2021, 4:59 AM
With the launch of Samsung's new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21 series, the older models got cheaper. These days you can buy a Galaxy S10 for $700-$750 and a Galaxy S10+ for just $100 more. Considering these phones were originally priced to sell for $1,000+, these are more than decent prices.

If you can't afford to buy any of the new Galaxy S21 flagships, you might be able to get a brand new, unlocked Galaxy S10+ for a lot less than $850. Amazon now offers customers who purchase an unlocked Galaxy S10+ 128GB a $150 discount. There's just one caveat though: you must choose the Flamingo Pink model.

The other three color options – Black, Prism Blue, and White aren't on sale or their discounts are smaller than $150. On the bright side, since this is an unlocked device specifically designed for the US market, you can use it with any carrier in the country.

On a side note, if you'd rather go for a Galaxy S10 instead, you can get a $100 discount if you order the Prism Blue version. However, that will make it just $50 cheaper than the Galaxy S10+, so it might not be such a good deal as long as its bigger brother is on sale.

Related phones

Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$689 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

