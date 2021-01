Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets a $150 discount on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

With the launch of Samsung 's new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21 series, the older models got cheaper. These days you can buy a Galaxy S10 for $700-$750 and a Galaxy S10+ for just $100 more. Considering these phones were originally priced to sell for $1,000+, these are more than decent prices.If you can't afford to buy any of the new Galaxy S21 flagships , you might be able to get a brand new, unlocked Galaxy S10+ for a lot less than $850. Amazon now offers customers who purchase an unlocked Galaxy S10+ 128GB a $150 discount. There's just one caveat though: you must choose the Flamingo Pink model.The other three color options – Black, Prism Blue, and White aren't on sale or their discounts are smaller than $150. On the bright side, since this is an unlocked device specifically designed for the US market, you can use it with any carrier in the country.On a side note, if you'd rather go for a Galaxy S10 instead, you can get a $100 discount if you order the Prism Blue version. However, that will make it just $50 cheaper than the Galaxy S10 +, so it might not be such a good deal as long as its bigger brother is on sale.