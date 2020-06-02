T-Mobile Android OnePlus

Unlocked OnePlus 7T is no longer available on the company's official website

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 02, 2020, 3:52 PM
This year's OnePlus 8 starts at $699 and if that's too rich for your blood, last year's OnePlus 7T is worth considering.

The phone launched at $599 and now the price is down to $499.

There is a caveat, however. OnePlus seems to be out of the unlocked version of the OnePlus 7T. For now, you can only get the T-Mobile variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The phone is available in both Froster Silver and Glacier Blue options.
 
It's not known whether supplies are running low or OnePlus has discontinued the unlocked model. The former seems more likely, given that the company's supply chain has been apparently disrupted because of the coronavirus. As a result, even the newly released OnePlus 8 Pro is hard to come by in the US and Europe. The shortage is so acute that some consumers are going above and beyond to get their hands on the phone.

The fate of the unlocked OnePlus 7T is not clear


OnePlus is yet to comment on the lack of availability of the unlocked OnePlus 7T.

If you count out 5G connectivity, OnePlus 7T is about as good as the OnePlus 8. Sure, the later has better cameras and a more up to date chipset, the OnePlus 7T offers better value for money.  And if you don't compare it to the latest and greatest Android phones on the market, it's a powerful handset in its own right. 

The phone is powered by the  Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and has a 3,800 mAh battery inside. 

Display specs are almost the same, with both handsets sporting a 6.55-inch 90Hz screen with support for HDR10+. Although OnePlus 8's screen curves around the edges, it's susceptible to accidental touches, which make OnePlus 7T's flat screen more practical.

As mentioned before, camera is one department where the OnePlus 8 edges out the OnePlus 7T. However, for a year-old flagship, OnePlus 7T's camera is not bad at all. 

So, overall, the value proposition is hard to ignore. Besides, who knows how long it will be before OnePlus runs out of the T-Mobile version as well.

Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
$683 OnePlus 7T on
$507 OnePlus 7T on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

