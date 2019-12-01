Unlocked Moto G7 goes down to a little over $100 in 'grade A' eBay deal

















VIPOutlet technically lists the factory unlocked Moto G7 in ceramic black at a price of $127.92, but if you hurry, you can shave off an additional 15 percent at checkout without jumping through any hoops. That brings the handset down to a truly irresistible $108.73, even though you're obviously not looking at purchasing brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here.





But VIPOutlet is ready to vouch for the full functionality of devices on sale at that crazy low price, rating their condition with an A grade, which means there should be no "cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches, or signs of age." The veteran seller, which has been an eBay member since 2002, maintaining a solid 97 percent positive feedback average score in the last 12 months, also throws in its own 90-day warranty, claiming these heavily discounted G7s have been restored to "meet manufacturer quality standards."





Keep in mind that a brand-new Moto G7 unit normally costs $300, so compared to that, you're looking at saving a whopping 192 bucks or so without cutting many corners in terms of functionality and cosmetic condition (at least in theory). The extremely well-reviewed handset packs a more than respectable 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as Snapdragon 632 processing power and a decent 3,000mAh battery.