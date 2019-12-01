Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Unlocked Moto G7 goes down to a little over $100 in 'grade A' eBay deal

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 01, 2019, 8:06 AM
Unlocked Moto G7 goes down to a little over $100 in 'grade A' eBay deal
Motorola hit it out of the park again in the mid-range market segment this year with the Moto G7 family, but at least right off the bat, the company's successors to the incredibly popular Moto G6, G6 Play, and G6 Plus seemed slightly overpriced. 

Fortunately, that didn't last very long, and everyone from the Lenovo-owned outfit that sells these bad boys on its official website to carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile and major retailers including Best Buy and B&H Photo Video started offering decent discounts with and without strings attached. Probably the best Black Friday deal on an unlocked "regular" Moto G7 variant is still available on Amazon, mind you, but if you want to spend even less than $180 without having to activate the phone upfront on a specific network, one top-rated eBay vendor can hook you up with an outright insane savings.

VIPOutlet technically lists the factory unlocked Moto G7 in ceramic black at a price of $127.92, but if you hurry, you can shave off an additional 15 percent at checkout without jumping through any hoops. That brings the handset down to a truly irresistible $108.73, even though you're obviously not looking at purchasing brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here.

But VIPOutlet is ready to vouch for the full functionality of devices on sale at that crazy low price, rating their condition with an A grade, which means there should be no "cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches, or signs of age." The veteran seller, which has been an eBay member since 2002, maintaining a solid 97 percent positive feedback average score in the last 12 months, also throws in its own 90-day warranty, claiming these heavily discounted G7s have been restored to "meet manufacturer quality standards."

Keep in mind that a brand-new Moto G7 unit normally costs $300, so compared to that, you're looking at saving a whopping 192 bucks or so without cutting many corners in terms of functionality and cosmetic condition (at least in theory). The extremely well-reviewed handset packs a more than respectable 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as Snapdragon 632 processing power and a decent 3,000mAh battery.

