Ubisoft's free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla launches on Android and iOS in August
Although it was bound to happen, it's only recently that Ubisoft revealed the exact release date of the game that had more than 20 million players by February 2019. During its Ubisoft Forward games show, the French publisher announced Brawlhalla will be coming to Android and iOS devices on August 6.
More importantly, the game is free-to-play and doesn't offer pay-to-win advantages or in-game purchases. There is premium content that you can buy, but it's only cosmetic stuff that doesn't affect gameplay.
Although Brawlhalla will be launched on Android and iOS on August 6, those interested can pre-register on Google Play Store to be notified when the game is available.