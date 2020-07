Ubisoft's free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla launches on Android and iOS in August

More importantly, the game is free-to-play and doesn't offer pay-to-win advantages or in-game purchases. There is premium content that you can buy, but it's only cosmetic stuff that doesn't affect gameplay.



More importantly, the game is free-to-play and doesn't offer pay-to-win advantages or in-game purchases. There is premium content that you can buy, but it's only cosmetic stuff that doesn't affect gameplay.Although Brawlhalla will be launched on Android and iOS on August 6, those interested can pre-register on Google Play Store to be notified when the game is available.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play fighting game developed by Blue Mammoth Games, a studio that's now owned by French published and developer Ubisoft. It was launched on PC and consoles three years ago and next month it will make the jump to mobile.Although it was bound to happen , it's only recently that Ubisoft revealed the exact release date of the game that had more than 20 million players by February 2019. During its Ubisoft Forward games show, the French publisher announced Brawlhalla will be coming to Android and iOS devices on August 6.Brawlhalla supports cross-play, which means you might face players from PC or PlayStation 4 on your Android or iOS device. There's online ranked 1v1 and 2v2 ladder, as well as a 4-player online free-for-all mode that lets players fight against each other in casual matches.