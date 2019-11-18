Ubisoft to bring epic platform fighter Brawlhalla to Android and iOS devices in 2020
Currently, the game features a roster of 47 characters, including Epic Crossover fighters like Hellboy, Adventure Time's Finn and Jake, as well as eight WWE Superstars like The Rock, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and The Undertaker.
Brawlhalla features both single-player and co-op modes, but also modes less focused on fighting, such as Brawlball and Bombsketball, as well as online and local competitions.
Players who want a chance to be among the first to play Brawlhalla on mobile can sign up now at the game's official website. We'll be back with details about the game's exact release date when Ubisoft reveals that information, so stay tuned for more on the matter.
