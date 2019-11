Ubisoft to bring epic platform fighter Brawlhalla to Android and iOS devices in 2020

Brawlhalla features both single-player and co-op modes, but also modes less focused on fighting, such as Brawlball and Bombsketball, as well as online and local competitions.



Players who want a chance to be among the first to play Brawlhalla on mobile can sign up now at the Brawlhalla features both single-player and co-op modes, but also modes less focused on fighting, such as Brawlball and Bombsketball, as well as online and local competitions.Players who want a chance to be among the first to play Brawlhalla on mobile can sign up now at the game's official website . We'll be back with details about the game's exact release date when Ubisoft reveals that information, so stay tuned for more on the matter.

Brawlhalla, the epic platform fighter that rivals Nintendo's Super Smash Bros., is coming to mobile, French publisher Ubisoft announced earlier today. The game has already achieved success on other platforms and is now coming to smaller screens.Well, not now, but in just a few months. According to Ubisoft, its popular brawler with more than 30 million players worldwide will hit Android and iOS devices in 2020. The announcement that went live at the Brawlhalla World Championship in Atlanta promises to bring mobile players co-op and competitive cross-play with other platforms at launch.Currently, the game features a roster of 47 characters, including Epic Crossover fighters like Hellboy, Adventure Time's Finn and Jake, as well as eight WWE Superstars like The Rock, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and The Undertaker.