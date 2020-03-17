Apps

Uber temporarily suspends carpool service in the US and Canada

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 17, 2020, 2:05 PM
Uber temporarily suspends carpool service in the US and Canada
With the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the whole world, companies strive to make it safer for employees, as well as for the general public. Now, Reuters reports that to ensure safety and security in the current situation, Uber is now suspending its pooling service, which allowed multiple people to share the same ride for less money. The measures are currently effective in the US and in Canada.

An Uber spokesperson stated that similar procedures may be taken in other countries too, but that would have to be evaluated separately. However, regular rides and Uber’s food delivery service, Uber Eats, still remain active and available. The Uber app, however, warns US and Canadian users to travel only “when necessary”. For the moment, Uber’s competitor, Lyft, has not announced whether it will suspend shared rides.

In order to follow good hygiene rules in the current situation, riders are advised to wash their hands before and after a ride, and also, if possible, to open the window to provide clean air in the car. Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of Uber Rides, stated that their goal is to flatten the curve on virus spread in the cities that they currently serve.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless