Uber temporarily suspends carpool service in the US and Canada

With the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the whole world, companies strive to make it safer for employees, as well as for the general public. Now, Reuters reports that to ensure safety and security in the current situation, Uber is now suspending its pooling service
, which allowed multiple people to share the same ride for less money. The measures are currently effective in the US and in Canada.
An Uber spokesperson stated that similar procedures may be taken in other countries too, but that would have to be evaluated separately. However, regular rides and Uber’s food delivery service, Uber Eats, still remain active and available. The Uber app, however, warns US and Canadian users to travel only “when necessary”. For the moment, Uber’s competitor, Lyft, has not announced whether it will suspend shared rides.
In order to follow good hygiene rules in the current situation, riders are advised to wash their hands before and after a ride, and also, if possible, to open the window to provide clean air in the car. Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of Uber Rides, stated that their goal is to flatten the curve on virus spread in the cities that they currently serve.