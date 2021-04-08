US teens: iPhones hot, Android phones — not
The smartphone wars might as well be over for Gen Z in the US, or never even happened in the first place. Apple is so ahead of Android competition that it's easy to deem the iPhone the smartphone of choice for teenagers and young adults in the States.
This data is coming from 7,000 teens polled in the semi-annual Piper Sandler survey, which says 88% of teens in the US are using an iPhone. What's more, 90% of the polled teens say their next phone will be an iPhone as well. As pointed in the survey, both of these are an all-time high for the polled group. That 1 in 10 teens with an Android phone is certainly suffering from 'green bubble' dismissal.
Aside from the iPhone's crushing dominance, Apple's other products and services seem to be on the rise. Despite paper bills still being the most widely used, Apple Pay is up there with Venmo in terms of popularity.