US teens: iPhones hot, Android phones — not

Peter Kostadinov
By Peter Kostadinov
Apr 08, 2021, 8:49 AM
US teens: iPhones hot, Android phones — not
The smartphone wars might as well be over for Gen Z in the US, or never even happened in the first place. Apple is so ahead of Android competition that it's easy to deem the iPhone the smartphone of choice for teenagers and young adults in the States.

This data is coming from 7,000 teens polled in the semi-annual Piper Sandler survey, which says 88% of teens in the US are using an iPhone. What's more, 90% of the polled teens say their next phone will be an iPhone as well. As pointed in the survey, both of these are an all-time high for the polled group. That 1 in 10 teens with an Android phone is certainly suffering from 'green bubble' dismissal.

That seems to be a crushing blow for Android, but not at all surprising as an earlier report by Counterpoint revealed that one in every two smartphones sold in the US in 2020 was, you guessed it, made by Apple. Judging by recent events, namely LG's untimely exit from the smartphone market, the situation could hypothetically worsen for Android — the weaker competition on the Android side means iPhone sales will likely only go up.

Aside from the iPhone's crushing dominance, Apple's other products and services seem to be on the rise. Despite paper bills still being the most widely used, Apple Pay is up there with Venmo in terms of popularity.

With the 2021 crop of iPhones readying to be one of the biggest upgrade in terms of hardware, with features like an LTPO AMOLED screen with variable refresh rate, in-display fingerprint scanner, smaller notch, more efficient A15 Bionic chipset, and more, the gap between the iPhone and all the rest is only destined to grow. In case you're curious what the iPhone 13 series will bring to the table, make sure to check out our dedicated iPhone 13 hub right here.




