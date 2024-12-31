Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

US Army soldier who was a nuisance for AT&T and Verizon users has been arrested

0comments
AT&T Verizon
Kiberphant0m AT&T Verizon Snowflake hacker
A 20-year-old US Army soldier believed to be responsible AT&T and Verizon breaches has been arrested by federal authorities.

Cameron John Wagenius is believed to be the cybercriminal behind the online alias "Kiberphant0m."

He is said to have sold and leaked customer call records stolen from AT&T and Verizon. He previously admitted hacking into at least 15 telecommunications companies.

He also boasted about posting AT&T call logs for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris online and threatened to leak all presidential government call logs and upload the "data schema" from the US National Security Agency online.

Wagenius/Kiberphant0m also targeted Verizon customers, offering call logs stolen from push-to-talk (PTT) customers. He also offered a SIM-swapping service that targeted Verizon PTT subscribers.

Additionally, he maintained a botnet that was used for distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to take websites and users offline. He is also accused of selling remote access credentials for a US defense contractor.

Wagenius was nabbed near an army base in Texas on December 20. He is a communications specialist and was recently stationed in South Korea.

According to KrebsOnSecurity, the indictment document doesn't contain any identifiable detail or references to hacking incidents, but a conversation with Wagenius's mother, Alicia Roen, laid everything bare.

Roen has revealed that her son was an accomplice of Connor Riley Moucka, a 25-year-old cybercriminal known online as "Judische." He also used other names, including "Waifu," "Meowist," and "Nyakuza." He was busted in late October for siphoning off data from and extorting various companies that had accounts with cloud data company Snowflake.

Moucka and hacker John Binns were charged with stealing 50 billion AT&T call and text records in November. Binns also hacked T-Mobile.

Judische allegedly outsourced the data he stole to Wagenius and other bad actors. This explains why Wagenius has not been accused of directly targeting Snowflake or AT&T. Instead, he was charged with two offenses involving unlawful collection and attempted sharing of confidential phone records.

Allison Nixon, chief research officer at cybersecurity company Unit 221B, also played a pivotal role in uncovering Kiberphant0m and Judische's identities, for which she was harassed by their posse.

AT&T and Verizon also recently revealed that their networks were finally clear of Salt Typhoon hackers after a months-long intrusion.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

