US Army soldier who was a nuisance for AT&T and Verizon users has been arrested

Allison Nixon, chief research officer at cybersecurity company Unit 221B, also played a pivotal role in uncovering Kiberphant0m and Judische's identities, for which she was harassed by their posse.





AT&T and Verizon also recently revealed that their networks were finally clear of Salt Typhoon hackers after a months-long intrusion.

A 20-year-old US Army soldier believed to be responsible AT&T and Verizon breaches has been arrested by federal authorities.Cameron John Wagenius is believed to be the cybercriminal behind the online alias "Kiberphant0m."He is said to have sold and leaked customer call records stolen fromand. He previously admitted hacking into at least 15 telecommunications companies.He also boasted about postingcall logs for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris online and threatened to leak all presidential government call logs and upload the "data schema" from the US National Security Agency online.Wagenius/Kiberphant0m also targetedcustomers, offering call logs stolen from push-to-talk (PTT) customers. He also offered a SIM-swapping service that targetedPTT subscribers.Additionally, he maintained a botnet that was used for distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to take websites and users offline. He is also accused of selling remote access credentials for a US defense contractor.Wagenius was nabbed near an army base in Texas on December 20. He is a communications specialist and was recently stationed in South Korea.According to KrebsOnSecurity , the indictment document doesn't contain any identifiable detail or references to hacking incidents, but a conversation with Wagenius's mother, Alicia Roen, laid everything bare.Roen has revealed that her son was an accomplice of Connor Riley Moucka , a 25-year-old cybercriminal known online as "Judische." He also used other names, including "Waifu," "Meowist," and "Nyakuza." He was busted in late October for siphoning off data from and extorting various companies that had accounts with cloud data company Snowflake Moucka and hacker John Binns were charged with stealing 50 billioncall and text records in November. Binns also hacked T-Mobile Judische allegedly outsourced the data he stole to Wagenius and other bad actors. This explains why Wagenius has not been accused of directly targeting Snowflake or. Instead, he was charged with two offenses involving unlawful collection and attempted sharing of confidential phone records.