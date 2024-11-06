Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Caught in the cloud: alleged AT&T hacker arrested in Canada

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
Two phones next to each other, displaying the AT&T logo.
Canadian authorities have arrested Alexander "Connor" Moucka, following a US request for his arrest. He's suspected of being involved in hacks impacting numerous major customers of a company called Snowflake, used by AT&T to store the telco's data.

Moucka was taken into custody on October 30 under a provisional warrant. Details of the charges remain undisclosed, as the Canadian Department of Justice has labeled the extradition request as confidential.

Anonymous sources familiar with the case have linked Moucka to the Snowflake-related hacks. Neither Moucka nor his legal representatives were available for comment for Bloomberg, which reports the story, and both the FBI and US Justice Department declined to speak on the matter.

The hacks targeted companies including AT&T, Live Nation, and Advance Auto Parts in June and July, with the hacker or hackers attempting to extort these companies by threatening to sell stolen data on criminal forums. Cybersecurity analysts from Google report that stolen credentials, accessible on cybercriminal forums, were used to breach customer accounts that lacked multifactor authentication.

Earlier this year, an individual claiming responsibility for the hacks told Bloomberg via Telegram that they sought $20 million for the stolen data, though no evidence has emerged that the bulk data was sold. The attacks resulted in the theft of personal information belonging to millions of individuals.

What's the story?



Back in July 2024, AT&Tdisclosed that a major hack between May and October 2022 compromised customer call logs and phone numbers through a third-party cloud provider, Snowflake. This breach is separate from an April incident that affected 71 million users and involved older network data.

While the stolen data did not include sensitive details like names, addresses, or Social Security numbers, experts warn that call logs and numbers could still be matched with personal information using online tools, posing privacy concerns. This latest breach involves more recent records than the April incident, raising fresh concerns about potential misuse if sold on the Dark Web, where data from the previous breach allegedly ended up.

Recommended Stories
This got senators left and right asking questions about AT&T's actions.

US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley were pressing AT&T for answers on why it stored extensive call and text records on Snowflake, an "AI Data Cloud". In letters to AT&T’s CEO John Stankey and Snowflake, the senators questioned AT&T's reasons for retaining months of customer communication records and uploading this data to a third-party platform. They also requested details on AT&T’s data retention policies and use of Snowflake’s services.

AT& stated that cloud platforms like Snowflake enable crucial data analysis for network planning, efficiency, and customer service. AT&T added that its retention periods are based on business needs, legal obligations, and data type.

The breach, which cybersecurity firm Mandiant suggests could have been prevented, reportedly involved outdated passwords, firewall gaps, and a lack of multifactor authentication. In response, the senators demanded that AT&T explain how hackers accessed the Snowflake data and to fully disclose the breach’s impact on customer privacy.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless