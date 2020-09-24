Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Twitter users might soon be able to send and receive voice message DMs

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 24, 2020, 9:09 AM
Twitter users might soon be able to send and receive voice message DMs
There's a moment when a conversation with your best friend flows in your DM messages on Twitter and you're laughing so hard that your taps on the smartphone screen fail to express your true emotion. Well, Twitter seems to be thinking of allowing people more means of expressing themselves. Now, Twitter is apparently going to add a very useful feature in its already quite impressive arsenal of communication-focused features. The Verge reports that very soon users of the social media giant will be able to send voice DMs.

Now that Audio Tweets have been rolled out to iOS users, Twitter seems to be experimenting with the possibility of users recording and sending voice messages in DMs. The interface for the voice messages is simple, just as it is for voice tweets. There is a play/pause button, and the sender’s avatar pulsates as the message plays. Additionally, there’s a “report message” option if someone misuses voice DMs.

After Twitter faced scrutiny over the lack of accessibility in audio tweets, now design chief Dantley Davis stated that the company now has a full-time accessibility team, that will work within product development. Davis states that this way the company will make sure to consider accessibility when new features are conceptualized.

