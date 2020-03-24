Twitter to verify health experts with priority

“working with global public health authorities to identify experts”

To #COVID19 experts: we are prioritizing Verification for Twitter accounts that have an email address associated with an authoritative organization or institution. Here’s how to update the email address associated with your account:https://t.co/H4LkQYeGB8 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 21, 2020

“accounts that have an email address associated with an authoritative organization or institution”

“We'll likely share a link to an intake form soon for experts to fill out to request verification”