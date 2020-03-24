Twitter to verify health experts with priority
To #COVID19 experts: we are prioritizing Verification for Twitter accounts that have an email address associated with an authoritative organization or institution. Here’s how to update the email address associated with your account:https://t.co/H4LkQYeGB8— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 21, 2020
According to Twitter, the company has already verified hundreds of accounts but apparently there’s more to be done. In a message to health experts, Twitter explained that it will give priority to “accounts that have an email address associated with an authoritative organization or institution”, and added a link to the “How to update your email address” tutorial on Twitter’s help center.
The company is working on a public-accessible form to help health experts apply directly for verification. “We'll likely share a link to an intake form soon for experts to fill out to request verification”, commented Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour. Other tech companies offered help in providing fast and reliable information about the health situation as well. Facebook opened its Messenger app to developers to help build new messaging solutions for reporting coronavirus-related info. WhatsApp announced that it is opening an information hub in partnership with the WHO, UNICEF, and UNDP.