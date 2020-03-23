Facebook Messenger will help governments and health organizations deliver coronavirus-related info
“Organizations like UNICEF and Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSRC) are also using Messenger to ensure people have the latest information about COVID-19”, wrote Facebook on the news section of the official Messenger site.
Last week, WhatsApp announced that it’s launching an information hub to offer guidance, tips and general help in battling the spread of misleading rumors and panic over the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the US government is reportedly in talks with Google and Facebook about using location data from smartphones in order to keep the quarantine in place.