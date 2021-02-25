Twitter introduces Super Follows, lets people charge users to read their tweets
Just like Pateron, Super Follows will allow content creators, journalists, leakers, or anyone on Twitter to charge a monthly subscription to their followers for providing exclusive content. According to The Verge, it will cost Twitter users $4.99 to become “super followers.” That being said, it will be interesting to see how media outlets will react if their journalists will put some of their work-related tweets behind paywalls and, thus gaining extra revenue.
We do know that Twitter users will be allowed to create and join groups, but that's about all we know. None of these new features are available yet, and there's no timeline for their release, but Twitter does seem to be very serious about them, so we expect to see them being implemented soon.