Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Twitter introduces Super Follows, lets people charge users to read their tweets

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 25, 2021, 3:33 PM
Twitter introduces Super Follows, lets people charge users to read their tweets
Just by reading the title, Twitter users might think it's an April Fool's day prank, but it's not. The social network giant has just announced a major new feature that will allow its users to charge for tweets: Super Follows.

Just like Pateron, Super Follows will allow content creators, journalists, leakers, or anyone on Twitter to charge a monthly subscription to their followers for providing exclusive content. According to The Verge, it will cost Twitter users $4.99 to become “super followers.” That being said, it will be interesting to see how media outlets will react if their journalists will put some of their work-related tweets behind paywalls and, thus gaining extra revenue.

Anyway, the paid subscription service Super Follows is not the only new thing revealed by Twitter during its Analyst event today. A new feature called Communities has been revealed too, and while this does seem like Twitter's take on Facebook's Groups, there aren't too many details available at the moment.

We do know that Twitter users will be allowed to create and join groups, but that's about all we know. None of these new features are available yet, and there's no timeline for their release, but Twitter does seem to be very serious about them, so we expect to see them being implemented soon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless