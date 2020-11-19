Twitter is slowing down the rollout of its new “Fleets” feature due to performance issues
We’re slowing down the rollout of Fleets to fix some performance and stability problems. If you don’t have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 19, 2020
We love that so many people are using Fleets and want to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone.
“Fleets” is a feature that will allow Twitter users to post something resembling Instagram or Snapchat Story, which will be available on the platform for 24 hours, and could be text, video, or photo. That way, Twitter believes users will have an easier time sharing their ‘floating’ thoughts without being afraid that those will then circulate forever on the social media platform. Apparently, Fleets cannot be quoted, replied to, or even liked.