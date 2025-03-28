Tired of worrying about roaming data? Just get an Unlimited plan with Holafly!

This story is sponsored by Holafly. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





Holafly offers Unlimited data for over 200 destinations around the world

Use code PHONEARENA for 5% off

Recommended Stories

Use code PHONEARENA for 5% off









Nowadays, taking a trip abroad doesn’t mean you need to incur expensive roaming charges. Thanks to most modern smartphones having eSIM support, you can pick up a simple “virtual” plan that’s cheaper and more effective at keeping you connected when you are on your trip!An eSIM will act like a second SIM in your phone, so if someone from back home still dials your number — either because of an emergency or they simply don’t know that you are away — your main phone will still be active and will still ring, so long as your main plan provider has roaming partners in your destination (or, you can disable that).But since we mostly want to avoid roaming charges when abroad, data-only eSIM plans have become the go-to option. They are much more cost-effective as you can pretty much do anything with data. Call and text through chat apps like WhatsApp, explore Maps as well as websites that let you know about local hotspots, share photos of your trip, have your emails about reservations and plane tickets always accessible.The one challenge that a traveler has ahead of them is to choose the “right” plan, since most eSIM providers will have a plethora of options — a mix between a GB limit and day limit. That’s great for budgeting, but a nightmare when trying to figure out how much you might need and how much would be enough. Well, Holafly has one solution for you:You can choose from plans for over 200 destinations. If you're visiting multiple destinations, check out Holafly’s 9 regional plans (Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Oceania, and China, including Hong Kong and Macau). There is also 1 Global Plan covering 113 destinations and 190+ destinations with customizable day plans.Just select the number of days you will be needing data for and don’t overthink any other details. Holafly’s partners will provide you with 5G connectivity where available, or high-speed 4G as the second-best option.Getting your eSIM is straightforward — just use the Holafly app or website. Installing it only takes a couple of minutes and you can activate it once you arrive at your destination. But, the good news is that, if you are having any trouble whatsoever, Holafly offers support in 13 different languages 24/7 and you can get in touch through WhatsApp if you like — you aren’t limited to email or in-website communication. The website itself is also available in 19 languages.Since it’s a global service, its pricing also comes in different currencies — 6 on the website, 11 currencies available in-app.The regional plans covering China come with built-in VPN, so you can access the websites and social media you are used to when visiting.You can also use 500 MB to 1 GB per day of your plan for mobile hotspot needs. So, you can share your connection with friends, or professionals who need to sit down with their laptop to clear up some communication or fix up some projects while on the go can still do so with no extra charges. And now, you can grab your Holafly eSIM plan with 5% off by using the code “PHONEARENA”!