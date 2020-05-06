Tinder's next major update is all about video dating





The document also mentions that Tinder will be launching a one-to-one live video service late in Q2 2020, so if you're waiting for that feature to come, you won't have to wait too long. Of course, Tinder's roadmap includes many other features that the company plans to implement throughout the remainder of the year, but they aren't listed in the earnings release.



However, since the global situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic might change, so will Tinder's priorities, so we might see different features being instead of what's been initially decided.