Tinder's next major update is all about video dating

The document also mentions that Tinder will be launching a one-to-one live video service late in Q2 2020, so if you're waiting for that feature to come, you won't have to wait too long. Of course, Tinder's roadmap includes many other features that the company plans to implement throughout the remainder of the year, but they aren't listed in the earnings release.



However, since the global situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic might change, so will Tinder's priorities, so we might see different features being instead of what's been initially decided.

As more people are leaning towards video dating and with the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, developers and service providers are trying to find ways to keep these people connected while they're self-isolated.Tinder, one of the most popular dating apps, is getting ready to provide its users with a video chat feature that will pave the way to video dating. Spotted by The Verge , the information was confirmed by Match Group, Tinder's parent company, in its earnings release