Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

Tim Cook: Apple employees will continue to work from home

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Tim Cook: Apple employees will continue to work from home
According to Bloomberg, Apple has delayed the mandatory requirement for its employees to return to the office. The reason is the latest spike in COVID-19 cases. Bloomberg cites an internal memo by none other than Tim Cook himself, postponing the potential returning to Apple’s offices “indefinitely.”

Apple employees were expected to return to hybrid home/office duties on February 1st, but the new date now remains to be determined. "We are delaying the start of our hybrid work pilot," Cook reportedly wrote in the memo, adding that the reason for this decision is the "rising cases in many parts of the world and the emergence of a new strain of the virus."

Furthermore, Cook advises employees to get vaccinated in order to “keep you and your community safe,” and it’s a much milder approach compared to what other tech giants are doing recently. Yesterday, Google threatened to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated, heating the online vaccination debate even more.

This is the latest delay Apple is issuing - the company planned to get workers back in the offices in October, then delayed until January, and shortly afterward moved back the date to February 2022. The emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 strain has forced Apple to push back the returning to the offices for its workers “indefinitely.”

A couple of days ago, Apple also brought back mandatory masks for all stores across the US.

Also Read:
The Apple Wallet now supports the COVID passport in Spain
Google rolls out digital COVID vaccine certificate card support for Android

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile preps BOGO and '3rd line free' plan deals for Military, First Responder, and 55+ subscribers
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile preps BOGO and '3rd line free' plan deals for Military, First Responder, and 55+ subscribers
The next foldable clamshell leaks courtesy of a celebrity photoshoot
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The next foldable clamshell leaks courtesy of a celebrity photoshoot
Sharp new renders reveal the design of the thoroughly leaked OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Sharp new renders reveal the design of the thoroughly leaked OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G
Instagram to let you post a 60-second video as a Story without segmenting it
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Instagram to let you post a 60-second video as a Story without segmenting it
OnePlus 10 Pro leak gives more info on specs, 80W wired fast charging support
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro leak gives more info on specs, 80W wired fast charging support
T-Mobile adds more 5G radios to its cell sites
by Alan Friedman,  0
T-Mobile adds more 5G radios to its cell sites
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless