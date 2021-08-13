The Apple Wallet now supports the COVID passport in Spain

Recently, Spain has actively followed in the footsteps of England and Australia by integrating Apple Wallet support for the universal COVID certificate, or "passport," of the European Union.





As of this week, Spanish citizens are able to use the popular Apple iOS App to handily store and show the passport when necessary, downloading it directly to the Wallet after receiving the document via text (originally reported by 9to5Mac ).





The European Union adopted a digital form of the COVID vaccine certificate back in July, setting the new system into effect on the first day of said month. This was aimed at making airport travel between European countries easier, rather than passengers having to carry paperwork with them across airports.





The "passport" shows the latest medically certified COVID protection measures that its holder has last taken. It displays whether the person has already had COVID-19, as well as the result of their last PCR test or officially recognized rapid antigen test, and whether or not they have been sufficiently vaccinated against the virus.





As pictured above, a quickly scannable QR code that comes along with the certificate ensures that none of these passports can be counterfeited.





The digital certificate started the process on July 1 towards becoming available and accepted in every last member of the European Union, as well as a few other nations: namely Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. The phase-in period was set for 6 weeks—a period that has just ended, meaning that no matter where in any of those countries you reside, you should be enjoying the opportunity of the passport digitalization by now.





The EU hopes that by facilitating air travel by integrating one of the most important travel documents these days into digital wallets, such as the widely used Apple Wallet, it may help bring things back to normal even sooner—something we all yearn for at this point.



