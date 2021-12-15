Google threatens to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated

Google threatens to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated1
It seems, though, that some of the major players in the game, such as Google, are starting to tighten their grip over the rules revolving around the pandemic. A CNBC report on an internal Google memo reveals the tech giant telling its employees they could get fired if they don’t follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccination rules.
In the case of denied exemption and no uploaded proof of their vaccination on the internal systems, Google would then start contacting those employees. January 18th, 2022, would then be the final date until which a Googler would have to comply with the vaccination rules. If not, they would then be put on “paid administrative leave” for the next month.
“We expect that almost all roles at Google in the US will fall within the scope of the executive order. Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite. Frequent testing is not a valid alternative to vaccination.”
As one might guess, not all Googlers agree with this mandate. A few hundred of them have written a manifesto in opposition to the vaccine rules and requirements and signed it. As a reply to this, Google has suggested that the employees look at different roles at the company, which wouldn’t conflict with the executive order.