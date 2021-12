Google threatens to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Almost two years have passed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that does not mean that things have cooled off. That is why companies, including those in the tech industry, are still practicing the work-from-home approach when it comes to their employees.It seems, though, that some of the major players in the game, such as Google, are starting to tighten their grip over the rules revolving around the pandemic. A CNBC report on an internal Google memo reveals the tech giant telling its employees they could get fired if they don’t follow the company’s COVID-19 vaccination rules.Exceptions would be made for those with a granted special exemption based on medical or religious reasons. Each exemption would be approved on a case-by-case basis. Based on what the report says, Googlers (the way Google refers to its employees) had up until the 3rd of December to present their vaccination status.In the case of denied exemption and no uploaded proof of their vaccination on the internal systems, Google would then start contacting those employees. January 18th, 2022, would then be the final date until which a Googler would have to comply with the vaccination rules. If not, they would then be put on “paid administrative leave” for the next month.Further refusal to comply with the rules would result in “unpaid personal leave,” which could last up to six months. For the initial 92 days, said employees would still have access to their work benefits. However, if the six months passed and their vaccination status remained the same, the result would be them getting dismissed from Google.“We expect that almost all roles at Google in the US will fall within the scope of the executive order. Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite. Frequent testing is not a valid alternative to vaccination.”As one might guess, not all Googlers agree with this mandate. A few hundred of them have written a manifesto in opposition to the vaccine rules and requirements and signed it. As a reply to this, Google has suggested that the employees look at different roles at the company, which wouldn’t conflict with the executive order.