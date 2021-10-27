Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Apple How-to

Add your COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet in your iPhone

Daniel Petrov
By
2
Apple Wallet now allows users to add COVID-19 vaccine card
Apple has big plans for its Digital ID program on the Wallet app in your iPhone, aiming to put your driver's licence, student ID card, and, now, your COVID-19 vaccination card in the wallet you always carry on you, the one in the iPhone.

After expanding the Digital ID program from Arizona and Georgia to Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah, now Apple lets you put your state-approved Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson&Johnson vaccination in Wallet, as long as you've gotten the latest iOS 15.1 update on your iPhone.

How to add your COVID vaccination card to your iPhone


  1. Scan the QR code of the card with the rear camera or tap on the verifiable download link by your health provider
  2. Tap on the Health app notification that appears
  3. Tap Add to Wallet & Health, then Done to add the vaccine certificate to the apps

Apple has been allowing to store an existing verifiable vaccination record in the Health app since iOS 15 was released last month. If you want to move that one to Wallet, you simply open the Health app, tap Summary > Vaccination Record > Add to Wallet option.


While Google hasn't given up on digitizing your personal health data with a new hospital chain partnership, Apple may eat its lunch in the field by simply leveraging the abundance of information collected in its Health app.

That's where all the Apple Watch sensor readings go, for instance, and Apple is now offering you the option to share your health data not only with your doctor, but with friends and family as well, so that users have "a trusted partner on their health journey."


New Apple Health app data features in iOS 15


  • Walking Steadiness - new Mobility algorithms assess balance, stability, and coordination via the iPhone/Watch sensors.
  • Trends - long-term changes in various health and fitness metrics that the Apple Health app integrates.
  • Better Labs - bloodwork lab data tracking and analysis.

All of these new and old data points can now be securely shared with either your doctor, or your loved ones, so you can have both a specialist, and a person that is closer to you, be up to date with your health and fitness points at the same time, for an increased scope of coverage in case something unforeseen happens. 

For now, the Apple Health app data can be shared with the following HMOs in the US, while Apple will work on expanding the list after iOS 15 and watchOS 8 already hit your palm and your wrist, respectively.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung launches early Black Friday deals: phones, laptops, TV's, and more
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung launches early Black Friday deals: phones, laptops, TV's, and more
Poll: Sony Xperia PRO-I vs Sony RX100 VII?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: Sony Xperia PRO-I vs Sony RX100 VII?
Twitter's ad revenue grows despite Apple's App Tracking Transparency
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter's ad revenue grows despite Apple's App Tracking Transparency
Xiaomi teases specs for the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Xiaomi teases specs for the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series
Poll: Would you buy a modular phone? Yes, if it's not crazy expensive!
by Mariyan Slavov,  13
Poll: Would you buy a modular phone? Yes, if it's not crazy expensive!
Pikmin Bloom is the next AR game from the creators of Pokemon GO
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Pikmin Bloom is the next AR game from the creators of Pokemon GO
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless