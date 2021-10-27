Add your COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet in your iPhone









How to add your COVID vaccination card to your iPhone





Scan the QR code of the card with the rear camera or tap on the verifiable download link by your health provider Tap on the Health app notification that appears Tap Add to Wallet & Health, then Done to add the vaccine certificate to the apps



Apple has been allowing to store an existing verifiable vaccination record in the Health app since iOS 15 was released last month. If you want to move that one to Wallet, you simply open the Health app, tap Summary > Vaccination Record > Add to Wallet option.











That's where all the Apple Watch sensor readings go, for instance, and Apple is now offering you the option to share your health data not only with your doctor, but with friends and family as well, so that users have "a trusted partner on their health journey."



New Apple Health app data features in iOS 15

Walking Steadiness - new Mobility algorithms assess balance, stability, and coordination via the iPhone/Watch sensors.

Trends - long-term changes in various health and fitness metrics that the Apple Health app integrates.

Better Labs - bloodwork lab data tracking and analysis.

All of these new and old data points can now be securely shared with either your doctor, or your loved ones, so you can have both a specialist, and a person that is closer to you, be up to date with your health and fitness points at the same time, for an increased scope of coverage in case something unforeseen happens.

For now, the Apple Health app data can be shared with the following HMOs in the US, while Apple will work on expanding the list after iOS 15 and watchOS 8 already hit your palm and your wrist, respectively.

While Google hasn't given up on digitizing your personal health data with a new hospital chain partnership, Apple may eat its lunch in the field by simply leveraging the abundance of information collected in its Health app.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Apple has big plans for its Digital ID program on the Wallet app in your iPhone, aiming to put your driver's licence, student ID card, and, now, your COVID-19 vaccination card in the wallet you always carry on you, the one in the iPhone.