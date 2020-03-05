Apps

TikTok is accused of being a major security risk by yet another US government official

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 05, 2020, 8:46 AM
TikTok is accused of being a major security risk by yet another US government official
In recent years, Chinese-owned tech companies have been experiencing issues with the US government. Now, the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is under attack by another US senator, reports Reuters, after being banned for use by the TSA in response to an inquiry made by US senator Charles Schumer.

Republican senator Josh Hawley is the next senator considering a ban which will restrain all federal employees from using TikTok on government issued devices, over the allegations of the company’s relations to the Chinese government. ByteDance, which bought the American social media app Musical.ly back in 2017 and renamed it to TikTok, is a Chinese company subject to Chinese laws, and China is mainly considered by the US as a threat to free speech, privacy and security.

Senator Hawley stated that federal employees’ usage of the app is a major security risk as it is collecting large amounts of data and is required to share it with the Chinese government.

However, the senator did not disclose whether he had any support for this legislation and for the moment it’s unclear when it will be introduced.

Nevertheless, his proposal shows that US lawmakers are getting progressively more concerned over the reach of the Chinese government on American citizens. More than half of TikTok’s audience are young people between the ages of 16 and 24 and although the company has stated that American user data is stored within the United States, lawmakers are skeptical about the communist party’s involvement in the company’s business.

In order to respond to the allegations of being a security threat, a TikTok spokesman said on Wednesday that the company believes this opinion is unfounded, but it understands the concerns and is working to better explain its policies to US lawmakers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless