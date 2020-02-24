The TSA bans use of TikTok over national security threat allegations

The United States Senator for New York Charles E. Schumer has been concerned about national security risks posed by China-owned social media platform TikTok and other similar platforms operating in the US since October last year. He has now reached out to the Transport Security Administration’s (the TSA) Administrator David Pekoske, expressing his concern over the use of the platform by the agency.
In consequence, the TSA has banned the use of TikTok by its employees. According to Time
, the agency has stopped allowing its employees to use the platform on Sunday. National security experts have been concerned about TikTok’s collection and handling of user data and personal information. Additionally, concerns regarding the fact that Chinese companies have to work in accordance with the Chinese Communist Party’s demands have also been raised. According to Schumer’s press release, those companies do not possess means to decline requests made by the Chinese government.
Since October 2019, multiple governmental organizations, including the US Army, the Marines, the Navy, as well as the Air Force and the Coast Guard, have banned or imposed hard limitations
on the usage of the app. They are also encouraging personnel to avoid the app even in regards to personal use.
Although TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has not specifically commented on those issues, it maintains the position
that it is a trusted and responsible corporate citizen of the US.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):