Black Friday sale offers discounts of up to 50% on TicWatch smartwatches
Mobvoi's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will be available until December 2. Besides all its TicWatch smartwatch, the TicPods Free earphones are discounted as well. So, without further ado, here is how much you'll be able to save with these deals:
- TicWatch S2 - $134.99 ($179.99)
- TicWatch E2 - $134.99 ($179.99)
- TicWatch C2 - $149.99 ($199.99)
- TicWatch Pro - $187.49 ($249.99)
- TicPods Free - $79.99 ($129.99)
We've included links to Amazon for those who wish to purchase the smartwatches from the US retailer, but the sale is available via Mobvoi's official website as well, so you can definitely use the links above to get the same discounts.
Each of the products listed above is available in different color options, and all of them are on sale until December 2 or while supplies last, so check them all out before the sale ends.
