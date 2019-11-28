Black Friday sale offers discounts of up to 50% on TicWatch smartwatches

We've included links to Amazon for those who wish to purchase the smartwatches from the US retailer, but the sale is available via Mobvoi's official website as well, so you can definitely use the links above to get the same discounts.



Each of the products listed above is available in different color options, and all of them are on sale until December 2 or while supplies last, so check them all out before the sale ends.

If you're in the market for a cheap and reliable smartwatch, you're in the right place. Mobvoi has just kicked off its Black Friday sale, so customers are given the chance to save big on all the company's smartwatch catalog.Mobvoi's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will be available until December 2. Besides all its TicWatch smartwatch, the TicPods Free earphones are discounted as well. So, without further ado, here is how much you'll be able to save with these deals: