This phone charges in minutes and lasts for days: A wake-up call for Apple and Samsung!

Oppo
Oppo Find X8 Ultra bottom side exposed with USB-C port visible
Great battery life and superb charging speed are not mutually exclusive. At least they shouldn't be, and occasionally, a device comes along that reminds us how great it is to have both as a package. 

In fact, many phones through the years have combined wonderful battery endurance with the ability to charge from 0 to 100% in less than half an hour, and using such a phone is always a pleasure.

I've had the pleasure of using such a phone over the past week once our review was finalized, and I was once again reminded just how essential those two features are. 

The phone I'm referring to is none other than the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, an exotic super-premium flagship that will sadly remain a China-exclusive, but is an excellent phone nonetheless. 

It's actually one of the best phones we've reviewed, with a cumulative score of 8.2, surpassing some very notable rivals like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and more recent competitors like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Nubia Z70 Ultra.  

But it's the battery life and the charging speeds that we're talking about today.

The phone with the best battery life in 2025… so far


One of Oppo Find X8 Ultra's biggest strengths is its battery life, fueled by the massive 6,100mAh carbon-silicon battery at the back. While a few phones have performed slightly better in our battery tests over the past couple of years, the battery endurance of this device is nothing to scoff at. 

Oppo's new flagship scores an average battery life estimate of 8 hours and 56 minutes in the PhoneArena Battery Test, ranking fifth among phones we've tested in the past two years. Yet when it comes to 2025 releases specifically, it's the Oppo Find X8 Ultra that takes the crown in terms of battery life. 

Battery Life
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Video Gaming
OPPO Find X8 Ultra
6100 mAh
 8h 56min 11h 1min 12h 47min
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
4685 mAh
 8h 30min 10h 24min 12h 4min
Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro
6000 mAh
 8h 12min 12h 54min 10h 49min
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
6000 mAh
 7h 33min 10h 11min 13h 29min
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 8h 0min 8h 54min 14h 21min
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
5110 mAh
 7h 54min 13h 18min 9h 20min
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14
5500 mAh
 7h 49min 13h 2min 9h 37min
Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra
5300 mAh
 7h 48min 12h 31min 11h 3min
Honor Magic7 Pro
5270 mAh
 7h 27min 8h 6min 10h 41min
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
4674 mAh
 7h 31min 10h 24min 10h 32min
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

One of the fastest charging phones released in 2025


But the excellent battery life is not the only thing that makes this phone stand out––its charging speeds are equally impressive. 

Equipped with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, the phone is equipped exceptionally well. The standard 100W charger will top up the Oppo Find X8 Ultra in just half an hour from 0 to 100%, which is exceptional for a device with such a large battery!

Recommended Stories
While phones charging in 30 minutes or less were a way more common occurrence once, charging speeds were tamed in the past couple of years, most probably due to battery health concerns. This is why I was particularly excited to experience a modern 2025 device with a super-large battery that utilizes the power of its 100W charger to the fullest and charges in no time. 

As evident below, only the Honor Magic 7 Pro charges faster among the new phones released so far in 2025, but its lead is just a minute, so pretty much in the margin of error territory; it also has a smaller battery to fill up. 

Charging
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Honor Magic7 Pro
5270 mAh
 0h 31min 0h 47min 98% 64%
OPPO Find X8 Ultra
6100 mAh
 0h 32min Untested 98% Untested
Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra
5300 mAh
 0h 32min 1h 15min 99% 43%
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
6000 mAh
 1h 3min Untested 58% Untested
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
4685 mAh
 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42%
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

Oh, and get this––we still get a wall adapter in the box alongside the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which further improves the overall value here. Yet, you will have to supply your own wireless charger from Oppo, but given how quick and efficient the wired charging is, we don't feel anyone should bother doing that.

It's the combination that counts


Sure, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra isn't the phone with the absolute best battery life we've tested. Likewise, it's technically not the fastest one to charge. 

However, you'll notice that phones with longer battery life often charge much slower in comparison with this Oppo device, and conversely, devices that charge faster rarely last as much as it does. What the Find X8 Ultra does extremely well is combine excellent battery endurance with an extremely fast charging speed.




