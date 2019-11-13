Verizon Motorola Android

The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 13, 2019, 9:19 AM
The first bendy future-fetchers - Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X - turned out to be comparatively bulky and rather expensive. The two foldable phones from brand-name manufacturers that actually reached a retail stage are thick contraptions that look and feel more like prototypes than polished rule-breakers, and both charge two grand or more for the early adopter privilege.

The sad part is that they also behave like prototypes, and Samsung had to pull the first batch in order to fix the issues that arose from using the preview units it sent out, and Huawei also thoroughly overhauled its foldable before release with newer specs and reinforced design. Needless to say, the Mate X won't ever see the light of day in the US, too.

There are other players than Samsung or Huawei that are entering the nascent foldable phone market, though, like Xiaomi or Motorola, and while the big names brawl, they might actually turn out to be very competitive with prices and design concepts, and the one we are most interested in is Motorola's resurrected RAZR 2019.

The phone is expected to be announced at a hush-hush event later today, and the expected specs are as follows:

Motorola RAZR 2019 specs
Display(s)6.2-6.5" primary with 876 x 2142 pixels
2.7" secondary with 800 x 600 pixels
ChipsetSnapdragon 710 (tentative)
RAM/storage4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB
Battery2510mAh-2730mAh
ReleaseNovember 2019
Price~$1500
AvailabilityVerizon (November-December), Europe (January)

While we've had plenty of concept renders and press shot leaks so far, the actual raw design remained a mystery until the folks from MySmartPrice dove in the FCC database to spit out a device that may very well be what Motorola will announce today as the new RAZR 2019. 

Hey, it has a notch, and what seems to be a carbon fiber exterior, what do you think about the first vertical folding design, a few hours before the actual unveiling? Remember, that is heavily rumored to be the way that the Galaxy Fold 2 goes as well come spring time.

applesnapple93
Reply

1. applesnapple93

Posts: 333; Member since: Jan 06, 2016

looks dope. excited about the midrange chipset for battery life. Love my Pixel 3a XL battery life. For a non gaming power user, the 670 vs the 845 is unnoticeable.

posted on yesterday, 9:22 AM

Phullofphil
Reply

3. Phullofphil

Posts: 1829; Member since: Feb 10, 2009

$1500 is asking to much for this phone. If they would even consider taking a loss on the price it would end up taking them back to a hot phone for maybe half that price

posted on yesterday, 9:46 AM

TBomb
Reply

13. TBomb

Posts: 1640; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

Yaeh, but they gotta at least break even, and I assume the phone probably cost a little more than half price to manufacture, market, and pay for the salaries of everyone who worked on it

posted on yesterday, 12:15 PM

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1093; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Only things I would change : remove notch and remove round bottom of screen

posted on yesterday, 9:28 AM

TBomb
Reply

29. TBomb

Posts: 1640; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

I actually like the slight curve to the bottom of the screen. It contours to the shape of the phone better. Never been a fan of any notch so, I agree with you there :D What do you think on the rest of it? I am concerned it is not going to feel comfortable because it looks physically bottom heavy. The P4 looks top heavy with the forehead, but I'm sure it's actually pretty balanced/normal in terms of physical weight... but this looks like the bottom weighs a lot in that chunk at the bottom. Hoping it doesn't affect the experience.

posted on yesterday, 3:33 PM

drazwy
Reply

4. drazwy

Posts: 359; Member since: Jan 15, 2014

Yep. Price is the downfall. No chance at this spec level. I don't mind mid-range specs, but the fold alone doesn't command this.

posted on yesterday, 10:08 AM

Reybanz88
Reply

5. Reybanz88

Posts: 102; Member since: Jul 28, 2016

They should have just priced it at $950

posted on yesterday, 10:14 AM

drazwy
Reply

7. drazwy

Posts: 359; Member since: Jan 15, 2014

Yeah with those specs are 250-300 range. NO CHANCE I'm paying 1200 to cover RnD for fold tech.

posted on yesterday, 10:37 AM

thxultra
Reply

6. thxultra

Posts: 469; Member since: Oct 16, 2014

Probably the best design for a foldable phone that I have seen. That being said it is crazy over priced for what you are getting. If they would have priced this phone for $800 it would be the next hot phone. No way is it worth $1500 with those specs. Would much rather have this then the Samsung fold.

posted on yesterday, 10:28 AM

ijuanp03
Reply

8. ijuanp03

Posts: 638; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

Motorola still kills it with the design. I'm not sure why Samsung and Huawei with millions to spend on R&D can't even come up with a decent foldable designed phone. Makes me wonder whether they are even serious about it.

posted on yesterday, 10:37 AM

yalokiy
Reply

17. yalokiy

Posts: 1081; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

They are serious, it's just another device class. Half-phone->phone vs phone->tablet.

posted on yesterday, 12:26 PM

jellmoo
Reply

9. jellmoo

Posts: 2652; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

What I don't get is the use case here. The Galaxy Fold, while not my cup of tea, I get the use case for: You essentially carry a tablet in your pants pocket. What need does this solve? It folds and unfolds into a regularly sized phone. I have to add a step, the act of unfolding it, every time I want to use my device. Then add a step, refolding it, when I put it away. It complicates the user experience for no tangible benefit. It just seems to fold for the sake of folding. Yay?

posted on yesterday, 11:02 AM

ijuanp03
Reply

14. ijuanp03

Posts: 638; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

Going by your logic, you are just folding TABLETS from Samsung and Huawei, just for the saze of folding. You didn't realize that did you?! If you really think carefully, the use case here is that the standard display size of smartphone these days ~6 inches can be folded in half so that it is more compact. This is what Samsung and Huawei didn't get in the first place about smartphones.

posted on yesterday, 12:17 PM

jellmoo
Reply

16. jellmoo

Posts: 2652; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

Except... No. The use case for the Samsung and Huawei devices are that you have something the size of a smartphone that unfolds into something the size of a tablet. You essentially are able to carry a tablet in your pocket. That's the use case. This takes something that's already pocketable and folds it. Making it what? More pocketable? It doesn't change how you use the device. You still have a smartphone. In your pocket. It just adds an extra step before you can use it a smartphone.

posted on yesterday, 12:20 PM

yalokiy
Reply

18. yalokiy

Posts: 1081; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

It is twice more pocketable (smaller). Those 6.2"+ phones are mostly a pain to keep in a pocket. It also has a second screen, so you won't need to unfold it each time.

posted on yesterday, 12:30 PM

jellmoo
Reply

20. jellmoo

Posts: 2652; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

Except millions of people manage to pocket their devices everyday without issue. It's essentially trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist. And the second display is for notifications. Actual device use will require you to unfold the device.

posted on yesterday, 1:22 PM

Vega007
Reply

22. Vega007

Posts: 90; Member since: May 18, 2017

I see what you are saying and it makes sense - too much sense for some it seems.

posted on yesterday, 1:47 PM

Allday28
Reply

26. Allday28

Posts: 344; Member since: Nov 19, 2010

Only if your wearing bitch boy jeans.

posted on yesterday, 3:10 PM

TBomb
Reply

30. TBomb

Posts: 1640; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

I see your point Jellmoo - not necessarily an issue since devices are fairly pocketable these days. I'm going to play devil's advocate here: 1. which the screen folded in, there's protection from drops. 2. User feedback and real world usage data regarding it's physical form is extremely valuable to the industry as a whole. 3. Moto needs something to get them back in the brains of people - gone are the days of the OG Razr phone popularity. 3.5. Nostalgia is hot right now - and this screams nostalgia. 4. It's fun!! Be happy they're experimenting!

posted on yesterday, 3:49 PM

jellmoo
Reply

31. jellmoo

Posts: 2652; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

Oh, I don't argue it's kind of nifty. But I do question the practicality of it versus the cost. I'm really not sure how much a concept phone like this is really going to help Motorola though. For me, it falls into a similar realm as the Porsche design that Huawei does. It's eye catching, but the high cost of entry is pretty much all for show.

posted on yesterday, 4:09 PM

mackan84
Reply

34. mackan84

Posts: 611; Member since: Feb 13, 2014

People love to flip open a phone in public. When price comes down this can be popular.

posted on yesterday, 7:36 PM

ahmadkun
Reply

10. ahmadkun

Posts: 652; Member since: May 02, 2016

ughhhhhhhh .. Not sure bro.. lets wait and see

posted on yesterday, 11:16 AM

User123456789
Reply

11. User123456789

Posts: 1093; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

1185mAh according to FCC

posted on yesterday, 11:38 AM

DFranch
Reply

12. DFranch

Posts: 558; Member since: Apr 20, 2012

And what are the benefits of this design? It might be shorter than a "regular" phone, but it looks quite thick. At least the Galaxy fold gives you a larger than normal screen. At least it comes with a small battery which will last till maybe dinner time.

posted on yesterday, 11:47 AM

ijuanp03
Reply

15. ijuanp03

Posts: 638; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

At least Razr is a smartphone and not a tablet pretending to be a "smartphone". Lmao

posted on yesterday, 12:19 PM

LiveFaith
Reply

19. LiveFaith

Posts: 493; Member since: Jul 04, 2015

This is by far the sickest looking device that has hit the market in years! It's been nearly a decade of the same ole refined slab phones that took "forever" just to get rid of the bezels. This is fresh, nostalgic, highly functional(I assume), and groundbreaking. Moto, I hope you guys pull this off like gangbusters and force the market to play serious catch up.

posted on yesterday, 12:36 PM

LAgurl
Reply

21. LAgurl

Posts: 117; Member since: Dec 05, 2018

Dam Verizon only ? What bout At&t, tmobile and sprint ?

posted on yesterday, 1:22 PM

TerryD
Reply

23. TerryD

Posts: 560; Member since: May 09, 2017

Look at that, a screen that isn't just an oblong. Curved top and bottom.

posted on yesterday, 2:26 PM

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

24. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 39; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

"This is" huh? You have no idea if "this is" the phone. these are just prototypes & you're using the same photos everybody else. why would you say "this is the phone" when hasn't even been officially released?

posted on yesterday, 2:40 PM

Bobo1997
Reply

28. Bobo1997

Posts: 2; Member since: Nov 05, 2019

This phone could make me defect back to Android, I’ve got to see it in the flesh first.

posted on yesterday, 3:25 PM

