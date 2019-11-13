The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
There are other players than Samsung or Huawei that are entering the nascent foldable phone market, though, like Xiaomi or Motorola, and while the big names brawl, they might actually turn out to be very competitive with prices and design concepts, and the one we are most interested in is Motorola's resurrected RAZR 2019.
The phone is expected to be announced at a hush-hush event later today, and the expected specs are as follows:
Motorola RAZR 2019 specs
|Display(s)
|6.2-6.5" primary with 876 x 2142 pixels
2.7" secondary with 800 x 600 pixels
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 710 (tentative)
|RAM/storage
|4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB
|Battery
|2510mAh-2730mAh
|Release
|November 2019
|Price
|~$1500
|Availability
|Verizon (November-December), Europe (January)
While we've had plenty of concept renders and press shot leaks so far, the actual raw design remained a mystery until the folks from MySmartPrice dove in the FCC database to spit out a device that may very well be what Motorola will announce today as the new RAZR 2019.
Hey, it has a notch, and what seems to be a carbon fiber exterior, what do you think about the first vertical folding design, a few hours before the actual unveiling? Remember, that is heavily rumored to be the way that the Galaxy Fold 2 goes as well come spring time.
