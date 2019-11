The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all

The phone is expected to be announced at a hush-hush event later today, and the expected specs are as follows:





Motorola RAZR 2019 specs











While we've had plenty of concept renders and press shot leaks so far, the actual raw design remained a mystery until the folks from MySmartPrice dove in the FCC database to spit out a device that may very well be what Motorola will announce today as the new RAZR 2019.





Hey, it has a notch, and what seems to be a carbon fiber exterior, what do you think about the first vertical folding design, a few hours before the actual unveiling? Remember, that is heavily rumored to be the way that the Galaxy Fold 2 goes as well come spring time.





The first bendy future-fetchers - Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X - turned out to be comparatively bulky and rather expensive. The two foldable phones from brand-name manufacturers that actually reached a retail stage are thick contraptions that look and feel more like prototypes than polished rule-breakers, and both charge two grand or more for the early adopter privilege.The sad part is that they also behave like prototypes, and Samsung had to pull the first batch in order to fix the issues that arose from using the preview units it sent out, and Huawei also thoroughly overhauled its foldable before release with newer specs and reinforced design. Needless to say, the Mate X won't ever see the light of day in the US, too.There are other players than Samsung or Huawei that are entering the nascent foldable phone market, though, like Xiaomi or Motorola, and while the big names brawl, they might actually turn out to be very competitive with prices and design concepts, and the one we are most interested in is Motorola's resurrected RAZR 2019