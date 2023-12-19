This epic OnePlus 10T deal returns just in time for the holidays
Everyone’s excited about the global release of OnePlus’ upcoming flagship. Let’s be honest here, though – are you willing to pay the full retail price to get it as soon as it hits the shelves? If you’re after a good deal rather than the latest OnePlus 12 innovations, we have a deal to show you at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. Right now, you can snag the amazing OnePlus 10T at a 48% lower price, an offer you shouldn’t miss.
As one of the best OnePlus phones, celebrated for its good price-performance ratio, this bad boy provides an affordable entryway into the flagship-grade performance. Characterized by its blazing-fast charging speeds and more than decent gaming performance, the Android phone should make the casual user more than happy with their purchase.
If there’s anything not quite on par with what other OnePlus flagship phones deliver, then this area is perhaps the camera. Don’t get us wrong – the 50MP triple camera isn’t half bad, it’s just not as good as what we see on flagships like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
As for its battery, this puppy doesn’t disappoint on that front, either. The 4,800mAh battery lets you stream videos for over 10 hours and a half or play games for just over eight hours! But the real magic happens when the juice runs out. OnePlus equipped this smartphone with 125W SuperVOOC fast charging, which fills the tank from 0 to 100% in less than 25 minutes.
Now is only the second time this year that we see the OnePlus 10T boasting such a light price tag at Woot. In other words, it’s not every day that you can see it at that price. By the way, Amazon has prepared another slightly less impressive deal on the same device. If you prefer getting your gadgets at that merchant, know that you can save $220 on the 8/128GB model, which equates to 37%.
For context, the OnePlus 10T sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by the decidedly capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Whether you’re watching videos or playing games, this puppy shouldn’t disappoint one bit with its visuals or performance.
