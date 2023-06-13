There’s a chance Strava can reveal your home address, but you can change that
Strava is a popular mobile app used by over 100 million people worldwide to track their activities, such as running, cycling, and various sports, and keep tabs on their performance statistics. However, an otherwise fun Strava feature that’s been around since 2018 may be a cause for concern for a particular set of users.
While using Strava, users allow GPS to track their location. Members of Strava can use heatmaps to discover new trails and see how popular they are. However, researchers discovered a potential method for tracking and identifying users' addresses by combining publicly available heatmap data from Strava with individual user information.
While it is concerning to think that someone could extract your home address from an app, the researchers found that the accuracy rate of the identified addresses was approximately 37.5% when compared to voter registration data.
Additionally, the researcher found out that if you live in a more populated area, the chance of getting your address found is lower than if you live in an area with fewer people, which sounds logical. Imagine you live in a place where there are just 10 to 15 houses, and only you are using Strava – well, maybe the map will lead to your front door, so you should be more careful if that is your case.
To safeguard your privacy and prevent the display of your starting and finishing points on Strava, you have the option to make adjustments:
Go to Settings, located in the upper right-hand corner.
Select "Privacy Controls" and then "Map Visibility."
Hide the start and end points of activities originating from a specific address. You can customize the proximity range within which the activity begins or ends, with options up to a 1-mile radius.
Researchers from North Carolina State University Raleigh, as reported by Connect The Watts, set out to assess Strava's safety and the possibility of someone discovering your home address through your app activity. Their findings revealed that it is indeed possible for someone to uncover your home address under certain circumstances.
By analyzing the heatmap data and utilizing OpenStreetMaps, the researchers were able to identify starting and ending locations near specific residences, thereby revealing individual home addresses.
