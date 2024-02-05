The still-awesome Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is undeniably cheap at Walmart

A smartwatch can cost as much as an entry-level phone and if you think you can get your money's worth out of a recent model, you should go for it by all means. However, if you can't scrape together more than $179, you are in luck as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a staggering 53 percent off at Walmart.





A timeless beauty, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches you can buy for under $200. It looks incredibly high-end and will help you look put together even on days when you can't be bothered to put an effort into how you look.





Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm stainless steel Black 1.4-inch AMOLED screen | Rotating bezel | Exynos W920 | Optical Heart Rate Sensor | Electrical heart sensor | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | 5ATM+IP68/MIL-STD-810G $201 off (53%) $179 $379 99 Buy at Walmart





The Watch 4 Classic is also the only mainstream smartwatch besides the newer (and pricier) Watch 6 Classic with a rotating bezel. The bezel provides an intuitive way to interact with the watch and is such a must-have that Samsung had to bring it back after removing it from the Watch 5.





Walmart has the 46mm model on sale which has a 1.4-inch OLED display. The watch runs Wear OS and you can install Google Assistant as well as apps like Google Maps on it.





It's also great as an activity and health tracking tool and is equipped with optical heart rate, electrical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors.





You can use it to track your sleep and see how many calories you burn. It can monitor your heart rate and calculate your body fat percentage. The wearable is also capable of blood pressure monitoring though the feature doesn't work in the US at the moment.





The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic usually retails for $379.99, which is undoubtedly a princely sum for a watch that's two years old. Walmart has knocked the price down by $201, so you can get it for only $179.



At the new price, it's a great option for Android users looking for a capable smartwatch that can do smartphone stuff and keep an eye on health.