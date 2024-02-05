Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The still-awesome Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is undeniably cheap at Walmart

Android Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The still-awesome Galaxy Watch 4 Class is undeniably cheap at Walmart
A smartwatch can cost as much as an entry-level phone and if you think you can get your money's worth out of a recent model, you should go for it by all means. However, if you can't scrape together more than $179, you are in luck as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a staggering 53 percent off at Walmart.

A timeless beauty, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches you can buy for under $200. It looks incredibly high-end and will help you look put together even on days when you can't be bothered to put an effort into how you look.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm stainless steel Black

1.4-inch AMOLED screen | Rotating bezel | Exynos W920 | Optical Heart Rate Sensor | Electrical heart sensor | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | 5ATM+IP68/MIL-STD-810G
$201 off (53%)
$179
$379 99
Buy at Walmart

The Watch 4 Classic is also the only mainstream smartwatch besides the newer (and pricier) Watch 6 Classic with a rotating bezel. The bezel provides an intuitive way to interact with the watch and is such a must-have that Samsung had to bring it back after removing it from the Watch 5.

Walmart has the 46mm model on sale which has a 1.4-inch OLED display. The watch runs Wear OS and you can install Google Assistant as well as apps like Google Maps on it.

It's also great as an activity and health tracking tool and is equipped with optical heart rate, electrical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors.

You can use it to track your sleep and see how many calories you burn. It can monitor your heart rate and calculate your body fat percentage. The wearable is also capable of blood pressure monitoring though the feature doesn't work in the US at the moment.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic usually retails for $379.99, which is undoubtedly a princely sum for a watch that's two years old. Walmart has knocked the price down by $201, so you can get it for only $179. 

At the new price, it's a great option for Android users looking for a capable smartwatch that can do smartphone stuff and keep an eye on health.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Samsung refuses to exchange defective Galaxy S24 Ultra units as consumers lose pre-order discounts
Samsung refuses to exchange defective Galaxy S24 Ultra units as consumers lose pre-order discounts
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless