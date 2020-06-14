iOS Apple

Get ready for a foldable iPhone as tipster claims Apple is developing one

by Anam Hamid
Jun 14, 2020, 11:21 AM
With the iPhone, Apple revolutionized mobile phones, transforming them from mere pocketable telephonic devices to mini computers. Foldable phones seem to be the next big thing and even though Apple hasn't released one so far, numerous patent filings imply that the company is actively considering one. And now, a cryptic tweet by tipster Jon Prosser suggests that it wouldn't be long before we see a bendable iPhone. 



Prosser claims that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone which means it's more a question of when than if.



Foldable phones are far from perfect right now. Samsung's first attempt at bendable handsets didn't go too well but the company has made significant process since then. Apple is usually not the one to rush products and according to patents filed by it, it wants to ensure that the bending process doesn't compromise the integrity of the display.

Earlier this year, William LaCourse, who is a professor of glass science at Alfred University, had claimed that a foldable iPhone could arrive within the next 12 to 18 months. The assertion was based on Corning's statement that it's making glass-based offerings for bendable devices. At that time the Gorilla Glass maker had said a working design would be ready by the end of 2020.

Samsung is apparently working with Corning to expedite the development process of foldable glass and the two want to create a supply chain in the US. 

If all goes well, the jointly developed solution should be ready by next year and this would allow Apple and other companies to bring out foldable smartphones of their own. The Galaxy Z Flip has reportedly proven to be a hit, and Samsung is bringing out a 5G version next month. Other companies are also moving fast, which only means that the foldable phone market is expected to grow. Sure, it might be years before bendable devices take off, but they look like they are here to stay.

One of Samsung's and Corning's goal is to bring the cost of foldable displays down as the price of bendable phones is considered a huge deterrent at the moment. As more players enter the fold and technology advances, costs will go down and make the new form factor more accessible.

