The industry-leading 12.9" iPad Pro is on sale for a very compelling price

If you are still not over those products that let you down and have vowed to only buy the best of the best, Apple's industry-leading 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale for its lowest price.





This iPad Pro is one of the only two iPads with a stunning miniLED screen which elevates the viewing experience to another level.





128GB 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro mini-LED screen| M2 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life | Apple Pencil Hover $100 off (9%) $999 $1099 Buy at B&H Photo





It's powered by the in-house M2 chip which provides unmatched performance, making it one of the best tablets of 2023 . It chews through all sorts of workloads effortlessly and even professional-grade apps cannot overwhelm it.





This means that it's as suitable for serious work as it is for recreational stuff. Moreover, its blazing-fast performance means that it will be able to handle future apps with ease.





The improvements that Apple has been making to the iPad operating system have made the company's tablet a very capable multitasking machine. If you prioritize portability and speed over anything else, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro might prove to be a better option than a similarly priced laptop.





The 128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $1,099 but you can save $100 on it today at B&H Photo Video and get it for $999. This is the lowest price we have tracked for the tablet and considering the device delivers unbeatable performance and will be supported for years to come, this purchase could end up being your best investment of the year.





The iPad Pros are also Apple's only tablets with the secure and simple Face ID user authentication system and LiDAR Scanner. Additionally, the new Apple Pencil Hover feature is limited to the 2022 models.





Even though $999 is still not cheap, the tablet is unlikely to go any lower in the foreseeable future. Besides, if you are someone who can benefit from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's fast performance, the device is worth every penny.