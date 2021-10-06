Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
iOS Apple

The iPhone continues to be the phone of choice for US teens

Peter Kostadinov
By
6
Almost all US teens use an iPhone
The iPhone continues to be the phone of choice for US teens, according to the latest data from research firm Piper Sandler. According to the "Taking Stock with Teens" survey conducted by Piper Sandler between August 17 and September 16 shows that 87% of US teenagers are using an iPhone. The survey has polled nearly 10,000 teens living across 44 states and averaging 15.8 years old.

What's more, the most popular smartwatch for US teens is also made by Apple - 30% of the interviewed teens use the Apple Watch, up from 25% in 2020. This is logical, as the synergy between an iPhone and an Apple Watch is exceptional. Interestingly, the Apple Watch comes in first after... Rolex, which was the preferred watch brand of upper-class teens.

Surprisingly, while the amount of iPhone-using teens is staggering, it actually fell in comparison with earlier this year. Back in April, Piper Sandler conducted yet another survey which revealed that 88%, a 1% more, of the interviewed US teens are using an iPhone.

While the decline is marginal, the most probable reason for it is the end of the iPhone 12 life cycle and its impeding substitution by the fresh new iPhone 13 series. Still, the latest data shows a slight increase of yet another percent in comparison with the same fall survey in 2020, which showed that 86% of teens use an iPhone.

Piper Sandler's "Taking Stock with Teens" survey also shows that 88% of all interviewed teens' next phone would also probably be an iPhone.

Why is this data important? Clearly, it shows that Apple is likely to enjoy a healthy growth in its services in the future as teens grow up and subscribe to more Apple services. Basically, Apple is growing its own future userbase and hooking them into the ecosystem - the iPhone comes first, followed by a gradual transition to services as well. Apple Pay was the second most popular payments service among US teens, scoring a growth to 35% up from 32% in the spring. Still, cash rules everything around teens, with 85% of the interviewed preferring physical moolah over digital alternatives.

"While we are somewhat surprised by the cash penetration among teens, we believe it is a function of 35% of teens surveyed not having a traditional bank account," says the Piper Sandler report. "We expect as teenagers get older, they will graduate to electronic payments methods such as Apple Pay, PayPal, and others."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Samsung Places won’t work on Android 12 phones
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Places won’t work on Android 12 phones
Grell TWS-1 are a pair of ANC earbuds from the hands of an ex-Sennheiser genius
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Grell TWS-1 are a pair of ANC earbuds from the hands of an ex-Sennheiser genius
Amazon's hot new 'daily deal' brings Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro down to an 'epic' price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's hot new 'daily deal' brings Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro down to an 'epic' price
-$90
Lost Mode is finally here to save your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Lost Mode is finally here to save your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
Tinder rolls out virtual currency to help you find the One
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Tinder rolls out virtual currency to help you find the One
These are the full specs and European price of the unannounced Moto E40
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
These are the full specs and European price of the unannounced Moto E40
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless