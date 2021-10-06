The iPhone continues to be the phone of choice for US teens, according to the latest data from research firm Piper Sandler. According to the "Taking Stock with Teens" survey conducted by Piper Sandler between August 17 and September 16 shows that 87% of US teenagers are using an iPhone. The survey has polled nearly 10,000 teens living across 44 states and averaging 15.8 years old.









What's more, the most popular smartwatch for US teens is also made by Apple - 30% of the interviewed teens use the Apple Watch , up from 25% in 2020. This is logical, as the synergy between an iPhone and an Apple Watch is exceptional. Interestingly, the Apple Watch comes in first after... Rolex, which was the preferred watch brand of upper-class teens.







Surprisingly, while the amount of iPhone-using teens is staggering, it actually fell in comparison with earlier this year. Back in April, Piper Sandler conducted yet another survey which revealed that 88%, a 1% more, of the interviewed US teens are using an iPhone.







While the decline is marginal, the most probable reason for it is the end of the iPhone 12 life cycle and its impeding substitution by the fresh new iPhone 13 series . Still, the latest data shows a slight increase of yet another percent in comparison with the same fall survey in 2020, which showed that 86% of teens use an iPhone.





Piper Sandler's "Taking Stock with Teens" survey also shows that 88% of all interviewed teens' next phone would also probably be an iPhone.







Why is this data important? Clearly, it shows that Apple is likely to enjoy a healthy growth in its services in the future as teens grow up and subscribe to more Apple services. Basically, Apple is growing its own future userbase and hooking them into the ecosystem - the iPhone comes first, followed by a gradual transition to services as well. Apple Pay was the second most popular payments service among US teens, scoring a growth to 35% up from 32% in the spring. Still, cash rules everything around teens, with 85% of the interviewed preferring physical moolah over digital alternatives.







"While we are somewhat surprised by the cash penetration among teens, we believe it is a function of 35% of teens surveyed not having a traditional bank account,"

"We expect as teenagers get older, they will graduate to electronic payments methods such as Apple Pay, PayPal, and others."

says the Piper Sandler report.