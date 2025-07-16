The iPhone Fold design might be losing to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 even before it’s announced

iPhone Fold render | Image credit — Ming-Chi Kuo

(source in Chinese)

Thinness has always been important for Apple, sometimes to a fault, but this time the company might lag. Even if theis as thin as claimed, the current generation of foldables is already thinner. Theis only 4.2mm thick when unfolded, and the Ivory White version of the Honor Magic V5 measures at just 4.1mm.More strikingly, thecould fall even further behind when closed. Theoretically, the device could be as slim as 9.6mm when folded, but that’s unlikely, and even Instant Digital warns against such a conclusion. The leaker says that “the thickness of the inner screen frame pad” should be taken into consideration, though they don’t share how thick that element might be.When folded, theis 8.9mm thick, and the Honor Magic V5 is 8.8mm for its thinner Ivory White version. If we assume that thealso has an extra 0.5mm in the thickness of both sides when folded, it could reach over 10mm. On paper, 9mm and 10mm don’t sound that different, but that’s still over a 10% difference.