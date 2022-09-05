The iPhone 14 could come with a bigger battery
The iPhone 14 is nearly here. In a little more than 2 days time, Apple’s latest-generation smartphones will be unveiled at an exclusive event scheduled for September 7th. Among the highlights is a new display design, more powerful chips on the Pro models, and the much-anticipated debut of a non-Pro 6.7” iPhone.
According to a Baidu post, both the standard iPhone and the smaller Pro version are expected to introduce increases in battery sizes. The leak stipulates that the iPhone 14 could come with a 3,279mAh battery (up from the 3,227mAh capacity on last year’s model), while the iPhone 14 Pro could see a net increase of more than 100mAh (from 3,095mAh to 3,200mAh respectively).
This is not the first leak that points to possible increases in the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 lineup. At any rate, even if the aforementioned numbers do not look massive per se, the iPhone in general does a better job of maximizing power efficiency than its Android counterparts. Hence, even a small increase, coupled with the A16 chipset, could translate into tangible improvement to battery life. With Apple, numbers are not everything.
Something that has thus far stayed relatively under the radar is battery size. The iPhone lineup is generally regarded as featuring respectable battery life, but in the tech world more is almost always better. It seems that this might be just what we are getting.
This information has subsequently been covered by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article. Although the source of the leak is not regarded as particularly credible, it should be noted that Mark Gurman, perhaps the most renowned Apple analyst, has asserted in his Power On newsletter that the iPhone 14 Pro models (at least) should be getting bigger batteries. There is no mention of the battery sizes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models on his part.
