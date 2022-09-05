 The iPhone 14 could come with a bigger battery - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The iPhone 14 could come with a bigger battery

Apple
2
The iPhone 14 could come with a bigger battery
The iPhone 14 is nearly here. In a little more than 2 days time, Apple’s latest-generation smartphones will be unveiled at an exclusive event scheduled for September 7th. Among the highlights is a new display design, more powerful chips on the Pro models, and the much-anticipated debut of a non-Pro 6.7” iPhone.

Something that has thus far stayed relatively under the radar is battery size. The iPhone lineup is generally regarded as featuring respectable battery life, but in the tech world more is almost always better. It seems that this might be just what we are getting.

According to a Baidu post, both the standard iPhone and the smaller Pro version are expected to introduce increases in battery sizes. The leak stipulates that the iPhone 14 could come with a 3,279mAh battery (up from the 3,227mAh capacity on last year’s model), while the iPhone 14 Pro could see a net increase of more than 100mAh (from 3,095mAh to 3,200mAh respectively).

This information has subsequently been covered by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article. Although the source of the leak is not regarded as particularly credible, it should be noted that Mark Gurman, perhaps the most renowned Apple analyst, has asserted in his Power On newsletter that the iPhone 14 Pro models (at least) should be getting bigger batteries. There is no mention of the battery sizes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models on his part.

This is not the first leak that points to possible increases in the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 lineup. At any rate, even if the aforementioned numbers do not look massive per se, the iPhone in general does a better job of maximizing power efficiency than its Android counterparts. Hence, even a small increase, coupled with the A16 chipset, could translate into tangible improvement to battery life. With Apple, numbers are not everything.
Story Timeline
100 stories
05 Sep, 2022
Same, but different: iPhone 13 cases will likely not be compatible with the iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 could come with a bigger battery
04 Sep, 2022
The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone
03 Sep, 2022
Images give sneak peek at iPhone 14 Pro's always-on mode and redesigned status bar Verizon may treat certain iPhone 14 buyers to a cool free perk
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Same, but different: iPhone 13 cases will likely not be compatible with the iPhone 14
Same, but different: iPhone 13 cases will likely not be compatible with the iPhone 14
Get your deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S8+ while you can
Get your deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S8+ while you can
Vote now: Are you excited about the iPhone 14?
Vote now: Are you excited about the iPhone 14?
Google's Digital Wellbeing to turn into physical with snore and cough counters
Google's Digital Wellbeing to turn into physical with snore and cough counters
Samsung starts rolling out big updates for older foldables and the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung starts rolling out big updates for older foldables and the Galaxy Watch 4
The best phones for kids - updated September 2022
The best phones for kids - updated September 2022

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless