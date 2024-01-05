The bold and beautiful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sinks to a very tempting price

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Samsung pretty much holds the monopoly on premium Android tablets and it's not hard to see why. The company's high-end slates are built for productivity and if you are looking to pick one up, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an impressive $206 off.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might not be Samsung's latest tablet, but that doesn't make it any less capable compared to the top tablets of 2024. Sure, it might theoretically be slower by an unnoticeable amount, but when you consider the fact that this device starts at $1,099.99 and is currently $206 off, whereas the base Tab S9 Ultra costs $1,199.99 and you'll have to spend $1,178 for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil (ouch), it's easy to overlook the not exactly latest specs.

The Tab S8 Ultra is a slender tablet with a 14.6-inch 120Hz OLED screen. Under the hood, it has the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It comes with a free S Pen, which you can use for taking notes, doodling, and filling out checklists.

There's enough room on the screen for multiple apps and the large screen helps you get work done without having to squint. The fluid Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip ensures the tablet doesn't crumble under the weight of multitasking.

All Samsung apps as well as commonly used Google and Microsoft apps such as Gmail, Google Maps, Outlook, and Office have been optimized for the tablet. It also supports the underrated DeX mode, which allows you to run apps in windowed mode for a closer-to-laptop feel for banging out serious work and meeting deadlines.

Amazon's deal makes the Tab S8 Ultra a sub-$900 slate, which is a really good price for a tablet that's more of a laptop equivalent and can do a lot of things that an iPad can't.
