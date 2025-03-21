The best Microsoft Surface Pro gets the best discount on Amazon
It’s been less than a year since Microsoft’s new Surface Pro made its debut on the market and the 2-in-1 laptop/tablet is already in the bargain bin of many US retailers. Amazon is now running a promotion on the laptop/tablet, so if you’re in the market for a Surface device, there’s never been a better time to buy one.
Featuring a stunning 13-inch OLED touchscreen display (FHD resolution) and a very powerful Snapdragon X Elite chipset, the new Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet is one of the best released by Microsoft to date.
The device is compatible with various accessories, including the detachable Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, which is sold separately. The keyboard makes it easier to switch from tablet to laptop in a jiffy.
One of the most important selling points of a laptop, especially one that’s sleek and lightweight, is battery life. The new Surface Pro promises around 14 hours of battery life, something that not many products in this category offer. Not to mention that the laptop/tablet features support for fast charging with 65W PSU via Surface Connect or USB-C.
Keep in mind that this is a Copilot+ PC that’s running Windows 11 right out of the box. The new Surface Pro is only available in platinum color, but that’s a pretty rad flavor.
The $1,800 2-in-1 laptop/tablet is getting a nearly 25 percent discount on Amazon for a very limited time. In fact, there are only 5 units left in stock at the time of the writing, so if you don’t see the juicy discount when clicking on the widget, it means Amazon has already sold all the discounted stock.
The 5G version of the laptop/tablet comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, which is just enough for even the most demanding tasks. Designed for mobility, the new Surface Pro is sleek and lightweight, while offering longer battery life and enhanced performance.
Microsoft's new Surface Pro is a sleek and lightweight laptop/tablet | Image credit: Microsoft
