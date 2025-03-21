The best Microsoft Surface Pro gets the best discount on Amazon

Microsoft's new Surface Pro is a sleek and lightweight laptop/tablet | Image credit: Microsoft

The device is compatible with various accessories, including the detachable Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, which is sold separately. The keyboard makes it easier to switch from tablet to laptop in a jiffy.One of the most important selling points of a laptop, especially one that’s sleek and lightweight, is battery life. The new Surface Pro promises around 14 hours of battery life, something that not many products in this category offer. Not to mention that the laptop/tablet features support for fast charging with 65W PSU via Surface Connect or USB-C.Keep in mind that this is a Copilot+ PC that’s running Windows 11 right out of the box. The new Surface Pro is only available in platinum color, but that’s a pretty rad flavor.