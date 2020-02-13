Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is coming to Android in March
Until then, the folks at CD Projekt Red, the Polish studio behind The Witcher game series, is bringing its Witcher-themed card game to Android devices. Gwent is a complex, yet very fun card game that started as a mini-game in Witcher 3. Today, along with Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering, is one of the most popular card games available on PC and mobile.
Gwent features cross-play support, which means that Android users can play against PC and iOS users. Probably a bit unusual for a card game, but Gwent is played over a best-of-three series of rounds, so you'll have to learn when it's better to lose and when you should press on for the victory.
