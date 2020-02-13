Android Games

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is coming to Android in March

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 13, 2020, 7:59 PM
The Witcher franchise is more popular than ever thanks to the new TV series produced by Netflix. If you're not a gamer, but you've seen the TV show launched late last year starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, you probably can't wait for season two.

Until then, the folks at CD Projekt Red, the Polish studio behind The Witcher game series, is bringing its Witcher-themed card game to Android devices. Gwent is a complex, yet very fun card game that started as a mini-game in Witcher 3. Today, along with Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering, is one of the most popular card games available on PC and mobile.

After launching Gwent on iOS back in October, CD Projekt Red announced the Android version will arrive on March 24. The game is already listed on Google Play Store and those who pre-register will receive a unique Imperial Golem avatar, which will be added to their collection after they install and login into Gwent on their Android devices.



Gwent features cross-play support, which means that Android users can play against PC and iOS users. Probably a bit unusual for a card game, but Gwent is played over a best-of-three series of rounds, so you'll have to learn when it's better to lose and when you should press on for the victory.

