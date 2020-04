The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be a major leap in smartphone design if rumors are correct

According to a leaker (via SamMobile ), the South Korean giant is currently testing two variants of selfie cameras for the upcoming Galaxy S21. One with a 1/2-inch selfie sensor, possibly with a resolution of 48 megapixels, and another at 1/2.55 inches, possibly 12 megapixel one, with optical image stabilization.The Galaxy S21 has also already been rumored to feature impressive under-screen selfie camera technology, according to another unconfirmed leaker, suggesting Samsung is currently also testing this new technology and evaluating its feasibility. Whether or not Samsung will be able feature a large sensor with optical image stabilization while implementing this new under-screen technology, we'll find out in the coming months. But even just having optical image stabilization on a large selfie camera sensor would make the Galaxy S21 very appealing.Samsung is the leading OLED screen manufacturer by far, holding over 90% of the entire market, and was among the first companies to introduce both consumer smartphones with flexible OLED screens, and hole-punch panels that have in-screen cutouts for the selfie cameras. It's not a stretch to assume that if anyone is to put smartphones with under-screen selfie cameras in our hands, the South Korean giant is likely to be among the first.Back in June last year, Oppo showed us the world's first prototype phone to feature under-screen camera technology, confirming that a bezel-less, notch-less future is getting ever so closer to becoming reality. In addition, LG filed a patent for an under-screen selfie camera two months later, suggesting that the race to bring this new technology to market has long started.The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ featured 1/ 3.2 -inch hole-punch selfie cameras at 10 megapixels, while the S20 Ultra 5G selfie camera was 1/2.65 inches, 40 megapixels.