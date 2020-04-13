T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be a major leap in smartphone design if rumors are correct

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 13, 2020, 3:45 AM
According to a leaker (via SamMobile), the South Korean giant is currently testing two variants of selfie cameras for the upcoming Galaxy S21. One with a 1/2-inch selfie sensor, possibly with a resolution of 48 megapixels, and another at 1/2.55 inches, possibly 12 megapixel one, with optical image stabilization.

The Galaxy S21 has also already been rumored to feature impressive under-screen selfie camera technology, according to another unconfirmed leaker, suggesting Samsung is currently also testing this new technology and evaluating its feasibility. Whether or not Samsung will be able feature a large sensor with optical image stabilization while implementing this new under-screen technology, we'll find out in the coming months. But even just having optical image stabilization on a large selfie camera sensor would make the Galaxy S21 very appealing.

Samsung is the leading OLED screen manufacturer by far, holding over 90% of the entire market, and was among the first companies to introduce both consumer smartphones with flexible OLED screens, and hole-punch panels that have in-screen cutouts for the selfie cameras. It's not a stretch to assume that if anyone is to put smartphones with under-screen selfie cameras in our hands, the South Korean giant is likely to be among the first.

Back in June last year, Oppo showed us the world's first prototype phone to feature under-screen camera technology, confirming that a bezel-less, notch-less future is getting ever so closer to becoming reality. In addition, LG filed a patent for an under-screen selfie camera two months later, suggesting that the race to bring this new technology to market has long started.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ featured 1/3.2-inch hole-punch selfie cameras at 10 megapixels, while the S20 Ultra 5G selfie camera was 1/2.65 inches, 40 megapixels.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$1235 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1156 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$800 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$900 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

