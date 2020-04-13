The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be a major leap in smartphone design if rumors are correct
Samsung is the leading OLED screen manufacturer by far, holding over 90% of the entire market, and was among the first companies to introduce both consumer smartphones with flexible OLED screens, and hole-punch panels that have in-screen cutouts for the selfie cameras. It's not a stretch to assume that if anyone is to put smartphones with under-screen selfie cameras in our hands, the South Korean giant is likely to be among the first.
Back in June last year, Oppo showed us the world's first prototype phone to feature under-screen camera technology, confirming that a bezel-less, notch-less future is getting ever so closer to becoming reality. In addition, LG filed a patent for an under-screen selfie camera two months later, suggesting that the race to bring this new technology to market has long started.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ featured 1/3.2-inch hole-punch selfie cameras at 10 megapixels, while the S20 Ultra 5G selfie camera was 1/2.65 inches, 40 megapixels.