Samsung is still dominating the OLED screen market by far
According to a report from market search firm Stone Partners (via SamMobile), Samsung's display panel division shipped 61.6 million smartphone OLED screens in just the first quarter of 2020, leaving rival OLED screen makers to share the miniscule, in comparison, shipments of 6.7 million panels. During that time, Samsung held over 90% of the OLED market share, with the percentage likely to rise, as the South Korean giant increases its shipments of the increasingly-popular punch hole screens to other smartphone companies. Punch hole meaning, the phone doesn't need to have a top bezel or a notch, as its selfie camera can be placed inside a tiny hole on the display. Even Samsung's upcoming mid-range Galaxy M51 model is expected to boast such a display panel.
Like many other businesses, currently Samsung is suffering a drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a decrease in smartphone sales, with its recent Galaxy S20 reportedly selling 40% worse than the preceding S10 model.
The semiconductor division of Samsung, however, has been doing well despite the global pandemic, as demand for semiconductors continues to be consistent, and may even increase in the near future.