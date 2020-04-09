Samsung

Samsung is still dominating the OLED screen market by far

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 09, 2020, 3:36 AM
Samsung is still dominating the OLED screen market by far
Most of us probably know that when it comes to OLED screens, Samsung is leading the industry, holding a grip on almost all of the OLED panel production and shipping market. Notably, smartphone makers who buy OLED screens from Samsung include Apple, Huawei, OnePlus and Xiaomi among others.

According to a report from market search firm Stone Partners (via SamMobile), Samsung's display panel division shipped 61.6 million smartphone OLED screens in just the first quarter of 2020, leaving rival OLED screen makers to share the miniscule, in comparison, shipments of 6.7 million panels. During that time, Samsung held over 90% of the OLED market share, with the percentage likely to rise, as the South Korean giant increases its shipments of the increasingly-popular punch hole screens to other smartphone companies. Punch hole meaning, the phone doesn't need to have a top bezel or a notch, as its selfie camera can be placed inside a tiny hole on the display. Even Samsung's upcoming mid-range Galaxy M51 model is expected to boast such a display panel.

As a titan in the OLED industry, Samsung has also been showing off its bendable OLED screen technology for a long while, with notable demonstrations dating back to seven years ago. Bendable OLED panels finally made their way into consumer smartphones such as the Galaxy Fold last year, with its upcoming second iteration to have an even better, ultra thin glass screen, as opposed to plastic, similar to the screen of the well-performing Galaxy Z Flip.

Like many other businesses, currently Samsung is suffering a drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a decrease in smartphone sales, with its recent Galaxy S20 reportedly selling 40% worse than the preceding S10 model.

The semiconductor division of Samsung, however, has been doing well despite the global pandemic, as demand for semiconductors continues to be consistent, and may even increase in the near future.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless