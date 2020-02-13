Huawei

The Pentagon’s position on Huawei restrictions may be changing

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 13, 2020, 7:33 AM
The Pentagon’s position on Huawei restrictions may be changing
In May 2019, the White House put Huawei into export blacklist over the alleged security threat, thus limiting the possibility of US firms to export to Huawei any US-origin technology. That means that US companies weren’t allowed to sell to Huawei unless they got special approval from the government.

However, America’s efforts to restrict Huawei in any way possible had previously faced a substantial obstacle, the Pentagon. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon’s reason to oppose the regulations was that some US companies would lose a considerable amount of profit. If they were unable to sell to Huawei and in consequence lost a key source of revenue, they would not have enough money for the extensive research that powers innovation, required in this day and age.

Although the Pentagon initially refused to back the regulation, we now receive information from Politico, via Reuters, that the Pentagon is most likely changing its official stand. On February 28, there will be a deputy-level meeting of officials from Commerce, Defense and other departments to discuss the topic. The Department of Defense has not yet commented on the issue.

Although the US blacklisted Huawei, according to Politico, some US semiconductor companies have been finding ways around the blacklist and supplying Huawei with their products (through subsidiaries or partners in foreign countries).

With the Pentagon changing its position on the issue, the ban will become even harder to bypass. Mark Esper, the US Secretary of Defense, stated that the US needs strong offense and defense to ensure US technology is protected, including export controls, reports Politico.

However, not everyone agrees with the limitations of export to Huawei, including trade lawyer Doug Jacobson, who told Reuters that such regulation could lead to a decline in sales for some US companies and in general, it would not limit Huawei’s manufacturing ability.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

meanestgenius
Reply

2. meanestgenius

Posts: 23049; Member since: May 28, 2014

I personally never expected the Pentagon to remain against further restrictions against Huawei for too long, but we will see how it goes. One thing is for sure, American companies stand to lose billions of dollars annually due to this smoke and mirrors BS political propaganda.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless