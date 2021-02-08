Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Deals Amazon

The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 08, 2021, 2:46 AM
The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon
Here’s your chance to grab a great 5G mid-ranger for less than $500. The Motorola Edge 5G is heavily discounted on Amazon for a limited time. This phone offers a lot for the money - next-gen ultra-fast 5G connectivity, an ample processor, and a 6GB/256GB memory configuration.
If you’re a fan of curved displays you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the Motorola Edge 5G. Its gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED panel not only curves beautifully around the sides, but supports a 90Hz display refresh rate, plus HDR10.

Also Read:Motorola Edge 5G Review  

The phone doesn’t lack in the camera department either. It features a 64MP main camera on the back of the phone that merges four physical into one virtual pixel for a detailed 16MP shot. The Motorola Edge is capable of 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, and can do high-res slow motion as well.

The battery life is also impressive - the 4,500mAh battery can get you through up to 2 full days. Last but not least, this phone is unlocked and you can use it with all major carriers in the US. Act fast before the deal goes cold.

