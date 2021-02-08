The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon
If you’re a fan of curved displays you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the Motorola Edge 5G. Its gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED panel not only curves beautifully around the sides, but supports a 90Hz display refresh rate, plus HDR10.
The phone doesn’t lack in the camera department either. It features a 64MP main camera on the back of the phone that merges four physical into one virtual pixel for a detailed 16MP shot. The Motorola Edge is capable of 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, and can do high-res slow motion as well.
The battery life is also impressive - the 4,500mAh battery can get you through up to 2 full days. Last but not least, this phone is unlocked and you can use it with all major carriers in the US. Act fast before the deal goes cold.