The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth coming to iOS and Android in May
EA announced The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth mobile game last year but didn’t commit to a launch date at that time. Over the weekend, EA Mobile and Capital Games confirmed the game will launch for iOS and Android on May 10. Along with the announcement, the developers also released a new trailer that shows gameplay footage for the first time since the game was revealed.
At its core, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a turn-based strategy game with several gameplay modes for players to try, including story and player-vs-player (PvP). According to developers, the game “will present new ways for fans and new players alike to experience beloved elements of the IP while creating their own novel experiences.”
Players who were part of the “limited territory launch” period will have their account progress reset for the worldwide release, EA Mobile announced. However, all items that players purchased during the soft-launch will be converted back into in-game currency of an equivalent value and credited to their accounts when the game comes back online. Moreover, all players who took part in the limited territory launch will receive an extra 25% bonus of applicable gems, gold, and unit XP purchased credited to their accounts.
Although The Lord of the Rings: heroes of Middle-earth is going global, there are countries where the game will not be available even after May 10: Belgium, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, Easter Ukraine (Donetsk and Luhansk), Crimea Region of Ukraine, Russia and the People’s Republic of China.
That being said, here are the minimum supported device that you can play The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth on:
For Apple devices
- All devices require iOS 13 and above
- iPhone 6S and higher
For Android devices
- ARM quad-core 1.6GHz or higher
- 2GB of RAM or higher
- Android OS 5.0 or higher
Judging by the hardware requirements above, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth won’t be that power hungry at all. Also, the game will be available for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.
