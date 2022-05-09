 EA to release Lord of the Rings mobile game - PhoneArena
Cosmin Vasile
EA has just announced plans to launch a Lord of the Rings CRPG (collectible role-playing game) for mobile. The studio has partnered with Middle-earth Enterprise for the development of the upcoming mobile game that we know little about.

The game is called The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth and promises to offer “immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.”

The main gameplay loop has players battle through popular stories from the world of Tolkien and try to overcome the challenges thrown at them by the great evils of Middle-earth. This will be a free-to-play game (with in-game purchases) that will require persistent internet connection.

EA also confirmed that the game is expected to enter limited regional beta testing this summer but didn’t reveal where and when exactly it will be available. And that’s about all we get about EA’s upcoming Lord of the Rings game for now.
