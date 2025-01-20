Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

The HKMLC digital whiteboards empower co-working teams, combine multiple devices in one

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Articles
The HKMLC digital whiteboards empower co-working teams, combine multiple devices in one
This story is sponsored by HKMLC. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
 
HKMLC is a relatively new company with a very focused mission — to create visual communication solutions that are innovative, high-quality and flexible for every scenario. Those being TVs and digital whiteboards that can go from meetings to the classroom, from project collaboration to gaming.

The HKMLC Explorer series of digital whiteboards offers a variety of options for every need and combines multiple office tools. All of the boards have speakers and microphones and are compatible with every popular e-meet app out there. They come with Eshare Pro preinstalled — a screen-casting app to make remote collaboration easier.

For the hardware itself, you have a minimum of a 55-inch screen running at 4K UHD resolution, 20 point multi-touch. What sets the displays apart is that they can hit a maximum brightness up to 500 nits, well over the 300 nits that are typical for digital whiteboard products. This means that the Explorer whiteboard will still be readable in your well-lit meeting room.


The HKMLC Explorers also ship with a pair of magnetic styluses for on-screen writing and drawing, while the software itself has the power to straighten up your lines and tidy up your handwriting as you go, if you so require.


They also come with an exceptional set of connectivity options. Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz+5GHz), Bluetooth 5, they come with multiple USB ports, HDMI ports, even old VGA ports for older PCs, audio and mic jacks for external device input / output, integrated card reader, and at least two ethernet ports for internal LAN and stable Internet connection.


The Essential models already have everything you need for an all-in-one meeting room device. Draw up projects, share the screen with remote team members, and chat in a video meeting either by using the internal camera of the Vision model, or an external USB webcam with any other model.

If you wish your digital whiteboard to double as an entertainment system as well — the 60 Hz of the Elite and Dual models will ensure that games will run smoothly, and shows will look great in the after-work hours!

All Explorer models come with Android pre-installed, but the Explorer Dual can boot in either Android or Windows, depending on your current needs.

Check out the HKMLC Explorer series here



Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless