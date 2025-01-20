The HKMLC digital whiteboards empower co-working teams, combine multiple devices in one

This story is sponsored by

HKMLC

. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!







The HKMLC Explorer series of digital whiteboards offers a variety of options for every need and combines multiple office tools. All of the boards have speakers and microphones and are compatible with every popular e-meet app out there. They come with Eshare Pro preinstalled — a screen-casting app to make remote collaboration easier.



HKMLC is a relatively new company with a very focused mission — to create visual communication solutions that are innovative, high-quality and flexible for every scenario. Those being TVs and digital whiteboards that can go from meetings to the classroom, from project collaboration to gaming.

The HKMLC Explorer series of digital whiteboards offers a variety of options for every need and combines multiple office tools. All of the boards have speakers and microphones and are compatible with every popular e-meet app out there. They come with Eshare Pro preinstalled — a screen-casting app to make remote collaboration easier.

For the hardware itself, you have a minimum of a 55-inch screen running at 4K UHD resolution, 20 point multi-touch. What sets the displays apart is that they can hit a maximum brightness up to 500 nits, well over the 300 nits that are typical for digital whiteboard products. This means that the Explorer whiteboard will still be readable in your well-lit meeting room.









The HKMLC Explorers also ship with a pair of magnetic styluses for on-screen writing and drawing, while the software itself has the power to straighten up your lines and tidy up your handwriting as you go, if you so require.









They also come with an exceptional set of connectivity options. Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz+5GHz), Bluetooth 5, they come with multiple USB ports, HDMI ports, even old VGA ports for older PCs, audio and mic jacks for external device input / output, integrated card reader, and at least two ethernet ports for internal LAN and stable Internet connection.



If you wish your digital whiteboard to double as an entertainment system as well — the 60 Hz of the Elite and Dual models will ensure that games will run smoothly, and shows will look great in the after-work hours!



All Explorer models come with Android pre-installed, but the Explorer Dual can boot in either Android or Windows, depending on your current needs.



