The Galaxy Watch 8: perfect companion to your Galaxy phone, perfect guide for a new lifestyle
The Galaxy Watch 8 is the perfect combination — smartwatch, fitness tracker, lifestyle enhancer, and Galaxy phone remote!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
The Galaxy Watch 8 has been designed to be the perfect mix between a timepiece and a fitness tracker. It’s slim and light, for a barely-there feel when working out. However, it still has a rather large screen and tons of features for a full smartwatch functionality that complements and expands on what your Galaxy phone can already do.
When synced with your phone, the Galaxy Watch 8 makes it easier to stay in the loop and even communicate. It will mirror notifications from your phone, it will allow you to reply, you can make phone calls through it — Bluetooth models need to be in range with your phone, but the LTE models are autonomous!
And, of course, it heavily expands on the features of the free Samsung Health app:
Even if you are not at all interested in picking up a sport, but would still like to keep up with some healthy life habits — the Galaxy Watch 8 can help. Combining readings from its proprietary BioActive sensor and AI analysis, the Galaxy Watch 8 can give you an Energy Score. It’s based off of sleep quality, breathing rate, O2 levels, heart rate and a lot more.
With that information, the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Samsung Health app can suggest and gently nudge you towards better decisions — from going to bed earlier, to getting up and moving from time to time, to dietary choices.
If you do wish to pick up an activity, but have no idea where to start — the Galaxy Watch 8 is the perfect companion. The Running Coach feature will walk you through a 12-minute fitness test. After that, based on your performance and readings, the Watch 8 will assign you a fitness level and generate a custom 4-6 week training plan, so now you actually have some guidance!
Fitness enthusiasts that are further along in their fitness journey can use the Galaxy Watch 8 to maximise and improve their performance, too. Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone metrics help you get the most out of every workout and get over those plateaus faster. Cyclists can calculate Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics in just 10 minutes (cycling power meter required).
The Galaxy Watch 8 launches with Wear OS 6, dressed in the custom Samsung interface called One UI 8 Watch.
You can talk to Gemini on your watch and ask it to start one of your custom workout routines, text a friend, or ask it about your results. You can even string together multiple commands, such as “start workout, play my workout playlist”.
Or just use Gemini to quickly look up information on anything and everything you are currently curious about. Ask it anything and you get that conversational Google LLM reply — much better than the old Assistant.
And for all of that, you don’t even need your phone, as long as you have a Wi-Fi connection or the LTE model of the Galaxy Watch 8 with a data plan.
As always, Samsung is celebrating the new launch with enhanced trade-in offers, store credit, and lots more. If you are already eyeing a Galaxy phone, there’s very little reason to not pair it with an excellent Galaxy Watch 8!
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 launched with a surprising amount of upgrades and new features. Through smart design updates and integration of helpful AI features, Samsung made the new digital timepieces sleeker, prettier, and more useful than ever before.
So, who is the Galaxy Watch 8 for? Isn’t this just for sporty people?
The Galaxy Watch 8 has been designed to be the perfect mix between a timepiece and a fitness tracker. It’s slim and light, for a barely-there feel when working out. However, it still has a rather large screen and tons of features for a full smartwatch functionality that complements and expands on what your Galaxy phone can already do.
Furthermore, if you want a classy timepiece to accessorize your outfit with — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic delivers just that, with a stainless steel case and actual rotating bezel. With a choice of multiple bands, the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic can be just the right touch for your casual or formal outfit.
When synced with your phone, the Galaxy Watch 8 makes it easier to stay in the loop and even communicate. It will mirror notifications from your phone, it will allow you to reply, you can make phone calls through it — Bluetooth models need to be in range with your phone, but the LTE models are autonomous!
Even further, it can work in sync with specific apps on your phone. You can use the Galaxy Watch 8 as a remote camera shutter — preview the viewfinder right on your wrist and tap to take a perfect group photo, with the phone propped up somewhere away from you.
And, of course, it heavily expands on the features of the free Samsung Health app:
Galaxy Watch 8 for a healthier lifestyle
Even if you are not at all interested in picking up a sport, but would still like to keep up with some healthy life habits — the Galaxy Watch 8 can help. Combining readings from its proprietary BioActive sensor and AI analysis, the Galaxy Watch 8 can give you an Energy Score. It’s based off of sleep quality, breathing rate, O2 levels, heart rate and a lot more.
With that information, the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Samsung Health app can suggest and gently nudge you towards better decisions — from going to bed earlier, to getting up and moving from time to time, to dietary choices.
If you do wish to pick up an activity, but have no idea where to start — the Galaxy Watch 8 is the perfect companion. The Running Coach feature will walk you through a 12-minute fitness test. After that, based on your performance and readings, the Watch 8 will assign you a fitness level and generate a custom 4-6 week training plan, so now you actually have some guidance!
Recommended Stories
Fitness enthusiasts that are further along in their fitness journey can use the Galaxy Watch 8 to maximise and improve their performance, too. Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone metrics help you get the most out of every workout and get over those plateaus faster. Cyclists can calculate Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics in just 10 minutes (cycling power meter required).
The first-ever watch with Gemini: putting the smart in smartwatch
The Galaxy Watch 8 launches with Wear OS 6, dressed in the custom Samsung interface called One UI 8 Watch.
The interface itself is focused on quick access and even multitasking with its Multi-Info tiles that offer at-a-glance information and instant access to favorite apps. And a Now Bar for live notifications, just like we have on the new Galaxy phones.
You can talk to Gemini on your watch and ask it to start one of your custom workout routines, text a friend, or ask it about your results. You can even string together multiple commands, such as “start workout, play my workout playlist”.
Or just use Gemini to quickly look up information on anything and everything you are currently curious about. Ask it anything and you get that conversational Google LLM reply — much better than the old Assistant.
And for all of that, you don’t even need your phone, as long as you have a Wi-Fi connection or the LTE model of the Galaxy Watch 8 with a data plan.
The Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deals are still going!
As always, Samsung is celebrating the new launch with enhanced trade-in offers, store credit, and lots more. If you are already eyeing a Galaxy phone, there’s very little reason to not pair it with an excellent Galaxy Watch 8!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: