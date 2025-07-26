$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the dream device for a remote office. Especially when paired with Nomad eSIM

Pair Samsung’s foldable powerhouse with discounted Nomad eSIM data plans, and enjoy seamless connectivity wherever you go.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Articles
Promotional image of Nomad with Galaxy Z Fold 7.
This story is sponsored by Nomad. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Samsung has just launched the latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 7. Now thinner than ever, with a profile barely thicker than a Galaxy S25 Ultra — and with a bigger display, it’s easily the digital nomad’s dream.

It’s not just the fact that the Z Fold 7 can open up to give you an 8-inch display, perfect for keeping a few apps open and doing multiple things at once. It’s the Samsung DeX interface that truly opens this device up — hook it up to an external monitor and Bluetooth keyboard, and you’ve got yourself a workstation. With the added benefit that any files or open work windows are still in your pocket as you unplug it and go.

Frequent travelers are eyeing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for good reasons — a huge cover screen makes sure you can use it one-handed “like a normal phone” with minimum drawbacks, the upgraded camera for no-compromise memorabilia capturing, and a beautiful, big internal screen plus the latest hardware to ensure you can play the latest games, get some work done, or binge a movie or five during long trips.

And, speaking of digital nomads, pairing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with an eSIM service like Nomad eSIM is the perfect fit!

Nomad’s service focuses on giving you fair, prepaid data-only plans that can have you covered no matter where you go. You can still keep your main SIM and your phone number in your Z Fold 7. But, in 2025, who needs to make phone calls?

You can keep in touch through WhatsApp, Viber, and email through the speedy data connections of Nomad’s partners across the globe. You can even use your hotspot feature with no added fee or device caps — if you want to use a laptop or to lend someone else a few of your gigabytes.

Data is the most used resource by those who travel abroad — you need to download those Maps, routes, and transport schedules, open your email for those plane tickets, look up cool restaurants or cozy hotels, and we know you just need to share that picture right now. And most default carrier plans rarely include roaming data, or a hefty amount of it. And roaming that’s not included with your plan could run you up to $10 per day or more if you are not careful.

Recommended Stories

Nomad’s newest offer

A generous 25% OFF ALL purchases for both New and Existing users

Visit Nomad here



Exclusive Phone Arena Offer – Limited Time Only
Use code PHONEARENA25 for 25% OFF all purchases.

30% OFF – Use code PHONEARENA30
Applies to:
• Global-EX Plans
• Global Plans
• Europe Regional Plans

40% OFF – Use code PHONEARENA40
Applies to:
• Italy, France, UK, and Egypt country plans

Hurry – Offer ends August 17!

Depending on the country and plan of choice, Nomad eSIM can cost you as low as $0.90 per GB. Not only that, you can buy plans for an entire region — for example, if you are planning a trip through Europe, you don’t need plans for each separate country. Just grab the regional plan and save money!

Or, for the super-adventurers out there, there’s actually a Global plan to pick up.

And, right now, you can enjoy 25% off on your next plan if you are a new or an existing customer. And remember — the offer lasts only until August 17.

Nomad eSIM is easy to install


One of eSIM’s major benefits is that it’s not physical. You don’t need to swap it, you don’t need to remember where you placed it, and you most certainly can’t just lose it or forget it.

All you need is the Nomad app from the Google Play Store. You register and pick your plan, and the app will automatically set up your eSIM and give you a step-by-step guide on how to use it.

Visit Nomad here

Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne •

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 2

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026

Latest News

Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless