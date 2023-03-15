Specs for the Exynos 2300 SoC leak; modified version of the chip could power the Pixel 8 Pro



Why, it was just a couple of days ago when we told you that the Google Tensor 3 chip, which will power the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will be produced using Samsung Foundry's third-generation 4nm process node . The Tensor 3 could be a modified Samsung Exynos 2300 SoC and today a tipster leaked the kernel information on Twitter for the chip allowing ITHome to reveal the specs of the chipset which carries a codename of "Quadra." The original tweet has been taken down.





The rumored 1+4+4 configuration reportedly includes a Cortex-X3 high-performance core clocked at 3.09GHz. Four performance cores (the ARM Cortex-A715) will run at 2.65GHz and the four efficiency cores (ARM Cortex-A510) will have a clock speed of 2.10GHz. The Samsung Xclipse 930 will be the graphics chip. There is a rumored special core for One UI optimization.









It isn't clear whether Samsung will actually release this chipset since there has been talk about it skipping the Exynos 2300 and 2400 and going straight to the Exynos 2500. On the other hand, the Exynos 2300 is expected to be modified and used by Google for the Tensor 3.









One hot rumor making its way around the water cooler claims that Samsung is going all out for the Exynos 2500 which would feature a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI and Machine Learning. The chipset could end up inside the Galaxy S25 series and come equipped with two X5 high-performance cores, two Cortex-A7xx performance cores, four Cortex-A5xx efficiency cores, a One UI optimization core, and an AMD RDNA2 GPU.



