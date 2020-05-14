The Elder Scrolls: Blades exits beta on Android and iOS





After several failed attempts, Bethesda's first take on Elders Scrolls for mobile is finally out of beta. Along with Update 1.7, The Elders Scrolls: Blades exited beta on Android and iOS devices, so if you've been waiting for the full release, now would be a good time to start your adventure in the fascinating world of Elder Scrolls.Those who've played the early access version of the game will receive a special reward: 150 gems and the large Emblem decoration. Also, Arena leaderboard will reset and new rewards will now be available for those who climb up the ranks. Guild leaderboards are a new thing that offers players the chance to see where their Guild stands amongst the competition.The new Update 1.7 brings a new questline that plays just like Blades' PvP Arena mode, and no less than six other new quests that are aimed at bot low- and high-level players. A bucketload of bug fixes has been added too, along with some additional changes such as new sound effects to weapons.