The Elder Scrolls: Blades exits beta on Android and iOS
The new Update 1.7 brings a new questline that plays just like Blades' PvP Arena mode, and no less than six other new quests that are aimed at bot low- and high-level players. A bucketload of bug fixes has been added too, along with some additional changes such as new sound effects to weapons.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades is available for free through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but it's not compatible with all devices. If you're rocking an iOS device, you should be safe if you own one of the following devices: iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8, X, XS, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPad Mini 4, Mini 5, iPad Air 2, Air 2019, iPad 2017-19, and iPad Pro. However, the game doesn't work on iPhone 5s, 6, 6 Plus, iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3, and iPod Touch.
As far as Android compatibility goes, The Elder Scrolls: Blades should work on just about any mid- and high-end phones with a few exceptions such as HTC U11 Life, Moto Z2 Play, and Moto Z3 Play.