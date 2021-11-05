The Backbone One gaming controller is coming to Android

The Backbone One gaming controller is coming to Android0
Backbone one is the brainchild of a small start-up company called Backbone Labs. The controller made headlines last year when it launched for iOS devices. Backbone one was praised for its design and features - from the 3.5mm audio jack to the ergonomic L1 and R1 shoulder buttons.
Starting Saturday, the One will support a much broader range of devices, including Android phones but there’s a catch. To use this controller with non-iOS devices you need a Lightning-to-USB cable, and furthermore - a paid Backbone Plus subscription to set the controller up.
You may also like: