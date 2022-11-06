The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Telegram adds voice-to-text for video messages, but you'll have to pay for it

Apps
@cosminvasile
Telegram adds voice-to-text for video messages, but you'll have to pay for it
Telegram announced a new update that brings a couple of new features for Premium users and some visual changes available to everyone. The most important change included in the update is that addition of voice-to-text for video messages, which is now available for Telegram Premium users.

Previously, subscribers have been able to convert any voice message to text, but the latest update adds the same functionality to video messages. If you’re paying for Premium, you’ll now be allowed to get an instant text transcript of a video message.

Apart from that, Telegram introduced Topics in Groups, a new feature that allows groups with over 200 members to enable topics and create separate spaces for any subject. The new feature works as individual chats within the group and support their own shared media and notification settings.

Another interesting new functionality included in the update, collectible username, is meant to make it easy for others to contact Telegram users or find their public groups in channels. Besides one basic username, Telegram users can now assign multiple collectible usernames to each of their accounts and public chats. These can be less than 5 characters long and can be traded via blockchain.

Once again, Telegram is showing emoji fans a lot of love. The latest update adds 12 new emoji packs available for Premium users, some made specifically for Halloween.

Telegram users on iOS will be getting a redesigned Night Mode. Dark themes have been updated to make colors more balanced with better blurring effects as users scroll in chats and the chat list.

As far as Android users go, the update introduces new options to resize text. If you want to increase the size of chat text, including link previews, reply headers and more, you’ll find the new functionality in Chat Settings.

Finally, some minor design improvements have been implemented too. For example, a new animation has been added when swiping left to reply. Also, tapping a user’s phone number in their profile page will now open a new menu with several call options.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Telegram adds voice-to-text for video messages, but you'll have to pay for it
Telegram adds voice-to-text for video messages, but you'll have to pay for it
Apple admits that China's COVID lockdown will reduce shipments of its iPhone 14 Pro models
Apple admits that China's COVID lockdown will reduce shipments of its iPhone 14 Pro models
Samsung drops more hints of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
Samsung drops more hints of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
Amazon surprises with rare discount on AirPods Pro 2 - but act fast!
Amazon surprises with rare discount on AirPods Pro 2 - but act fast!
Huawei debuts cheapest foldable smartphone yet - enter the Huawei Pocket S
Huawei debuts cheapest foldable smartphone yet - enter the Huawei Pocket S

Popular stories

New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless